Port of Oakland launches 2023 Summer College Internship Program

The Port of Oakland is recruiting full-time college students for its 2023 Summer College Internship Program. Through a competitive process, prospective applicants apply for internships in 18 professional fields – Aviation, Communications, Engineering, Governmental Affairs, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal, Maritime, Planning & Development and Risk Management – at the port.

With more than 20 years of hosting interns, the Port of Oakland will support local students throughout the eight-week paid internship program.

“This program offers college students an opportunity to develop an understanding of the Port of Oakland’s mission and business objectives,” said Port of Oakland Director of Social Responsibility Amy Tharpe. “The goal is to allow college students to gain insight into a wide range of public sector and professional fields, while also creating a fun and hands-on experience.”

Applications are being accepted through 5:00 p.m. PST on Friday, February 24, 2023. The Port of Oakland 2023 Summer College Internship Program runs from Monday, June 12, 2023, through Friday, August 4, 2023.

“In addition to their daily projects, the selected interns will also gain a comprehensive understanding of the port’s three business lines – aviation, commercial real estate, and maritime – with weekly brown bag workshops led by senior directors. Interns will also participate in an exclusive tour of the Oakland International Airport (OAK),” the port said.

To apply, click here.