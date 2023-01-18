Subscribe
Search

Port of Oakland launches 2023 Summer College Internship Program

January 18, 2023

(Photo: Port of Oakland)
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

The Port of Oakland is recruiting full-time college students for its 2023 Summer College Internship Program. Through a competitive process, prospective applicants apply for internships in 18 professional fields – Aviation, Communications, Engineering, Governmental Affairs, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal, Maritime, Planning & Development and Risk Management – at the port.

With more than 20 years of hosting interns, the Port of Oakland will support local students throughout the eight-week paid internship program.

“This program offers college students an opportunity to develop an understanding of the Port of Oakland’s mission and business objectives,” said Port of Oakland Director of Social Responsibility Amy Tharpe. “The goal is to allow college students to gain insight into a wide range of public sector and professional fields, while also creating a fun and hands-on experience.”

Applications are being accepted through 5:00 p.m. PST on Friday, February 24, 2023. The Port of Oakland 2023 Summer College Internship Program runs from Monday, June 12, 2023, through Friday, August 4, 2023.

“In addition to their daily projects, the selected interns will also gain a comprehensive understanding of the port’s three business lines – aviation, commercial real estate, and maritime – with weekly brown bag workshops led by senior directors. Interns will also participate in an exclusive tour of the Oakland International Airport (OAK),” the port said.

To apply, click here.

Ports

Related Logistics News

© Roman / Adobe Stock

Robbers Pull Off Multimillion-dollar Copper Heist in...
© IanDewarPhotography / Adobe Stock

US Judge Orders Norwegian Cruise Line to Pay $110 Million...
(Photo: Boluda Towage)

Boluda Towage Starts Ops to Support German FSRU
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Box Volumes Slide in November
© brent coulter / Adobe Stock

Port of Corpus Christi Gets $157.3 Million for Channel...
George Kruse (Photo: Manatee County Port Authority)

Kruse Elected Manatee County Port Authority Chairman


Trending Logistics News

© WhataWin / Adobe Stock

1,000 Ships Affected by Cyber Attack on DNV's ShipManager...
Maritime Security
MAN ES will start testing on its ammonia engine in Copenhagen in Q1 2023. Images courtesy MAN ES

MAN ES: Moving Forward on Ammonia Engines
Marine Propulsion

Interview

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Insight

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

Video

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Logistics News

Port of Oakland launches 2023 Summer College Internship Program

Port of Oakland launches 2023 Summer College Internship Program

Poroy named CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems

Poroy named CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems

Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound

Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound

VIDEO: Liebherr Debuts Lift Height Extension of STS in Australia

VIDEO: Liebherr Debuts Lift Height Extension of STS in Australia

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News