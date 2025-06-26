Mawani Signs Privatization Contracts for Multipurpose Cargo Terminals at Eight Saudi Ports

In the presence of H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, Mawani, in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization, signed contracts to privatize multipurpose cargo terminals at eight Saudi ports under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model spanning 20 years. The agreements were signed with national partners Saudi Global Ports and Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company, with private sector investments exceeding USD$533 million (SAR 2.2 billion).

The signing ceremony was also attended by Mr. Mazen bin Ahmed Al-Turki, Acting President of Mawani; Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Zamil, Chairman of Saudi Global Ports; Mr. Aamer Alireza, Chairman of Red Sea Gateway Terminal; and a number of other officials.

Under the contracts, Saudi Global Ports will develop, manage, and operate multipurpose terminals at four Eastern Province ports under Mawani’s jurisdiction: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Jubail Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, and Ras Al-Khair Port.

Red Sea Gateway Terminal will manage the development and operations of multipurpose terminals at four Western Province ports: Jeddah Islamic Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, and Jazan Port.

The privatization contracts for King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu involve increasing container handling capacity through the deployment of the latest STS and RTG cranes, reach stackers, modern trucks and trailers, as well as reducing truck turnaround times and vessel berth stays—all contributing to improved operational efficiency.

Notably, these privatization contracts between Mawani and the private sector were signed following approval from the Supervisory Committee for Privatization in the Transport and Logistics Sector, chaired by H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. They aim to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi ports, expand operational capacity, support economic growth, and contribute to sustainable development.