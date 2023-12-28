Subscribe
Port of València Approves Tender for New Container Terminal

December 28, 2023

(Image: Port of València)

The Council Port Authority of València has approved in an Extraordinary Board of Directors meeting the specifications that includes the legal and economic conditions for the tender of the new terminal located in the northern extension of the Port of València.

The meeting was held after receiving the green light (authorizing the contracting) from the Spanish Government so that the PAV could approve the specifications which will allow it to begin the process leading to the construction of the new container terminal.

“We have got down to work, there is not a minute to lose,” said Mar Chao, president of the PAV after the end of the meeting.

The tender announcement will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union (DOUE) and on the Spanish Public Sector Procurement Platform. The deadline for submission of bids for all interested companies is 1 p.m. on March 6, 2024.

The basic tender budget for the construction project of the new terminal (dredging, quay and consolidated fill) amounts to more than 660 million euros (VAT included). The new terminal project referred to in the tender documents approved today was approved by the PAV’s Board of Directors at a meeting held in December 2022.

