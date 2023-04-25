Subscribe
Port of London Authority Upgrading Its VTS system

April 25, 2023

(Photo: Port of London Authority)
(Photo: Port of London Authority)

The Port of London Authority (PLA) is in the process of upgrading its Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) system as it strives to meet current and future needs of the River Thames, as well as effectively integrate with other decision support tools.

VTS is a shore-side software system that enable the safe management and coordination of vessel traffic and marine operations within a port or waterway.  

Shipping, navigation and maritime risk consultancy NASH Maritime was asked to assist the PLA in understanding user needs and requirements to define the new software’s specification.

To develop the specification, the project team undertook discovery work with users to identify mandatory and desirable requirements, as well as understanding the PLA’s strategic and operational needs. The company was supported by Halcro Electronics and AFS Consultants.

NASH Maritime’s specification findings were finalized in early in 2023 and were subsequently used to develop the tender documents for the new software system. 

Dr. Ed Rogers, NASH Maritime co-founder, said, “We were delighted to be appointed as VTS system advisor to the Port of London Authority and enjoyed working alongside the Port’s IT and VTS departments to define a fit for future VTS system.

“We brought to this project our understanding of the challenges that come with being a VTS system operator, our experience in defining VTS systems (both here in the U.K. and internationally) and also our deep knowledge of IALA standards, EU Network and Information Systems Directive and GDPR requirements.”

Technology Ports Navigation Software Europe Safety & Security

