Port of Green Bay Records 10% Cargo Shipment Drop

The departure of the Algocanada from the Port of Green Bay on Wednesday, January 25 signaled the end of the Port’s 2022 shipping season. Total cargo shipments into and out of the Port topped out at just over 1.75 million tons (1,765,834) for the season, a decrease of 10% from 2021.

“We had a strong shipping season in 2021 and while we strive to reach 2 million tons a year, it’s not always possible due to marketplace conditions,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “Still, in the current economy, we’re pleased with where things finished.” Across the board, small decreases in almost all cargo types contributed to the slower 2022 shipping season.

During 2022, limestone was the top cargo, followed by cement, petroleum products, salt and coal.