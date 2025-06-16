Subscribe
Search

Russia Grain Exports Plummet 63%

June 16, 2025

Copyright EdVal/AdobeStock
Copyright EdVal/AdobeStock

Russia's seaborne grain exports fell to 2.1 million metric tons in May, a fall of 62.9% compared to the same month of 2024, according to shipping data from industry sources released on Monday.

Russia, the world's leading wheat exporter, shipped grain to global markets at a record pace during the first part of the 2024/25 marketing season, which began on July 1 last year. However, the introduction of export quotas in February resulted in a sharp decline in exports.

Total seaborne exports have reached 44.6 million tons so far this season, down 27.7% year-on-year, according to the data.

Exports via Black Sea terminals decreased by 63% year-on-year to 1.9 million tons in May. Exports through the Caspian Sea, a route primarily serving Iran, were completely stopped in April and did not resume in May.

Grain exports from Baltic Sea terminals, which supply Russian grain to new markets including in Africa and Latin America, decreased by 43.7% in May to 0.09 million metric tons, according to the data.

Seaborne exports accounted for about 90% of Russia's total grain exports last season. Last year, Russia exported about 62 million tons of grain through its sea terminals, according to analysts' estimates.

(Reuters)

Ports Russia Cargo Grain Carriers Exports Grain

Related Logistics News

© Nibulon

Nibulon to Export 1 Million Tons of Grain Via Black Sea...

OPEC Crude Tanker Vessel Loadings Soar
Source: Port of Milford Haven

Port of Milford Haven Reports 2024 Growth
(Credit: ADNOC L&S)

ADNOC L&S, Borouge Sign $531M Partnership to Boost UAE...
Copyright helenedevun/AdobeStock

Guinea Bauxite Sockpile Nears 2 Million Tons as Export...
Image Credit: Intelatus Global Partners

Fortescue Green Pioneer: Proving Ground for Ammonia as...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Singapore Ship Bunker Sales hit 16-month High

Singapore Ship Bunker Sales hit 16-month High

Unresolved Issues Plague Vietnam-US Trade Talks

Unresolved Issues Plague Vietnam-US Trade Talks

Protesters Call for Halt to Live Calf Exports

Protesters Call for Halt to Live Calf Exports

New Crane Tips Over During Delivery at Tuas Port

New Crane Tips Over During Delivery at Tuas Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Thai Airways exits debt restructuring program
Boeing offices in Ukraine were damaged by a Russian air strike, according to FT.
Britain's Finance Minister signals possible support for Israel during the Iran conflict