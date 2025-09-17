Port of Sunderland Selects PicoMB Multibeam Technology for Port Surveys

Port of Sunderland has chosen the PicoMB 130Surf integrated echosounder (Pico MB-130 with integrated Applanix POSMV SurfMaster), having witnessed the success of Port of Blyth in completing surveys since their purchase of a PicoMB Multibeam four years ago. They recently took delivery of the system from Geodesea Ltd.

The PicoMB-130 facilitates high resolution surveys on man-portable USVs and small survey vessels. PicoMB-130’s small size, low weight and class leading power consumption allow quick mobilization, simple launch and recovery and long endurance. PicoMB-130-Surf comes with an inertial navigation system fully integrated within its deck unit.

Located on the North Sea coast in the North East of England, Port of Sunderland is one of the UK’s leading ports for advanced materials handling, bulk and project cargo.