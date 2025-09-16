DP World Introduces New Quay Crane and Electric RTG Cranes at Mundra Terminal

DP World has expanded the capabilities at Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) in Gujarat with the arrival of a new Quay Crane and three new electric Rubber-Tyre Gantry Cranes (e-RTGCs).

The new Quay Crane can handle vessels 22 rows across, enabling Mundra to serve the some of the world’s largest container ships with greater efficiency and reliability. With advanced features including predictive maintenance planning, wider CCTV coverage to enhance operators’ situational awareness and energy-efficient drive systems, the crane will improve safety, precision and productivity.

With this addition, DP World Mundra now operates eight quay cranes, boosting its capability to deliver faster vessel turnarounds and enhancing service consistency as handling capacity rises to 1.56 million TEUs by 2027.

At the same time, the three new electric RTGCs expand the terminal’s fleet to 31 units, cutting emissions by 18.9% (Scope 1 & 2) and reducing noise levels. The investment aligns with India’s Harit Sagar (green port) guidelines, which call for 50% electrification of port equipment by 2030 and 90% by 2047 at major ports.

DP World is accelerating electrification across its operations in Mundra with electric light motor vehicles (E-LMVs), forklifts, and upcoming electric internal transfer vehicles (e-ITVs). The terminal has also achieved Zero Waste to Landfill’ certification by the National Productivity Council (NPC) of India. Also, DP World Mundra is sourcing renewable power through International Renewable Energy Certificates (IRECs).

These initiatives contribute to DP World’s global commitment to reducing Scope 1 emissions by 42% and Scope 3 emissions by 28% by 2030 (from a 2022 baseline) and net zero carbon emissions across its value chain by 2050.