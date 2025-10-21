Port Everglades Hosts Final Public and Stakeholder Meeting for Master/Vision Plan Update

Broward County's Port Everglades will host its final Master/Vision Plan Update meeting for the public and stakeholders on October 28, 2025, before the plan is presented to the Broward County Board of County Commissioners for approval.

The port's Master/Vision Plan Update serves as a roadmap for future growth, sustainability and operational success. The update is conducted periodically to identify improvements necessary to support the continued growth of the port's diversified business sectors of cruise, cargo and energy.

The current update was led by AECOM, a design and engineering company specializing in infrastructure.

During the October 28th meeting, Port Everglades staff and AECOM consultants will present proposed 5-, 10-, and 20-year development projects, share key findings from the planning process and invite public input.

The previous Master/Vision Plan Update was approved by the County Commission in June 2020, and included projects through 2038 such as the Southport Turning Notch Extension, which added five new berths and six Super Post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes. That project is expected to nearly double throughput of containerized cargo through 2038.

Port Everglades Master/Vision Plan Update Public and Stakeholder Meeting

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Location: Broward County Convention Center, Room 209AB, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Parking: Complimentary parking available on the ground level of the Convention Center garage





All attendees must register by 5 p.m. on October 24. To register, visit PortEverglades.net/Stakeholders.