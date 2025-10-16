Subscribe
Search

SC Ports Records Strong Growth in Q1 of FY26

October 16, 2025

© SC Ports
© SC Ports

SC Ports ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 with steady container volumes and strong year-over-year growth for both inland ports and vehicle volumes. 

The Port of Charleston handled 212,363 TEUs in September, a slight dip below planned volumes as broader trade constrictions are being felt across the industry.

Recently expanded Inland Port Greer recorded 17,818 rail moves, an 18% year-over-year increase, marking the highest September on record for the Upstate intermodal facility. The inland port’s continued growth comes as Isuzu broke ground on its new production base in nearby Greenville County. Inland Port Dillon broke another all-time monthly record with 4,888 rail moves, a 275% increase over last September.

South Carolina’s maritime community moved 16,122 vehicles through SC Ports’ Columbus Street Terminal, a 6% year-over-year increase, marking the third consecutive month of year-over-year growth.

Ports Cargo Containers Port

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/creativenature.nl

Oil Deliveries Disrupted by Port Congestion After Strike
© igus

igus Wins Award for Mobile Shore Power Outlet System
© HDR

Hardik Gajjar Joins HDR as Maritime Planning Lead
© JUN LI - stock.adobe.com

Chinese Oil Port to Set Measures to Ban Shadow Fleet
Source: BIMCO

Container Vessel Demand Grows Outside of U.S.-bound Trade...
© Cavotec

Cavotec to Deliver Maldives’ First Shore Power System

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Power & Performance at the Port: How Propane Delivers Reliable, Lower-Cost Power

Power & Performance at the Port: How Propane Delivers Reliable, Lower-Cost Power

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

New Stena Line Vessel to Set Sail for Home Port

New Stena Line Vessel to Set Sail for Home Port

SC Ports Records Strong Growth in Q1 of FY26

SC Ports Records Strong Growth in Q1 of FY26

PortMiami Welcomes 10 New Cruise Ships for the 2025-2026 Season

PortMiami Welcomes 10 New Cruise Ships for the 2025-2026 Season

Port Milwaukee Looks to 2026 Season as 2025 Comes to a Close

Port Milwaukee Looks to 2026 Season as 2025 Comes to a Close

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Spirit Airlines will lay off another 365 pilots as part of restructuring
Maguire: Seven potentially magnificent US clean-energy stocks
Laos will stop crypto mining by 2026