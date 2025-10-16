SC Ports Records Strong Growth in Q1 of FY26

SC Ports ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 with steady container volumes and strong year-over-year growth for both inland ports and vehicle volumes.

The Port of Charleston handled 212,363 TEUs in September, a slight dip below planned volumes as broader trade constrictions are being felt across the industry.

Recently expanded Inland Port Greer recorded 17,818 rail moves, an 18% year-over-year increase, marking the highest September on record for the Upstate intermodal facility. The inland port’s continued growth comes as Isuzu broke ground on its new production base in nearby Greenville County. Inland Port Dillon broke another all-time monthly record with 4,888 rail moves, a 275% increase over last September.

South Carolina’s maritime community moved 16,122 vehicles through SC Ports’ Columbus Street Terminal, a 6% year-over-year increase, marking the third consecutive month of year-over-year growth.