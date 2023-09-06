Subscribe
Search

Port of Corpus Christi Promotes CFO Kent Britton to CEO

September 6, 2023

Kent Britton (Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)
Kent Britton (Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)

The Port of Corpus Christi on Wednesday named Chief Financial Officer Kent Britton as its new chief executive officer to head the largest U.S. oil-export port by volume.

The appointment comes nearly four months after Sean Strawbridge, the previous chief executive, abruptly resigned after he was questioned about his business expenses.

Strawbridge has said all his expenses were in compliance with port policies and state statutes, and have all cleared the internal review process and approval process.

Britton had served as interim CEO after Strawbridge resigned.

The south Texas port of Corpus Christi has seen its export business boom after the United States lifted its oil embargo in 2015, allowing oil companies to sell and ship oil abroad.

More recently, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's reopening after COVID-19 and competitive prices for U.S. crude grades have buoyed oil export volumes to record highs.

Britton will also oversee the ongoing dredging of the port's ship channel to bring in larger oil tankers to its docks.

In July, the port completed Phase 2 of the four-phase project. The third phase is planned be completed in 2023, and the fourth and final phase is out for bid, expected to be awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by October 2023.


(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Ports North America Americas

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Lake Carriers’ Association)

Great Lakes Iron Ore, Limestone Trades Rise in August
© Matthias Koch / Adobe Stock

Panama Canal Water Levels Likely to Remain Exceptionally...
Stephanie Dominguez Walton and Jahmese Myres (Photos: port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland welcomes two new commissioners
(Photo: JAXPORT)

JAXPORT Gets $30 Million for New Container Cranes
(Photo: Port of Baltimore)

Evergreen Containership is Largest Ever to Call Port of...
(Photo: Port Houston)

Port Houston Reports Record July Box Volumes

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

GMS Debuts Ship Recycling Portal

GMS Debuts Ship Recycling Portal

Maersk Finalizes ECO Delivery Deal with Amazon

Maersk Finalizes ECO Delivery Deal with Amazon

Great Lakes Iron Ore, Limestone Trades Rise in August

Great Lakes Iron Ore, Limestone Trades Rise in August

Tanker Becomes Europe's First to Connect to Shore Power

Tanker Becomes Europe's First to Connect to Shore Power

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News