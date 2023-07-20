Subscribe
Search

Port of Corpus Christi Details Record Second Quarter

July 20, 2023

Source: Port of Corpus Christi
Source: Port of Corpus Christi

The Port of Corpus Christi’s customers moved nearly 50 million tons of goods through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Q2 2023, setting a record for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The 49.7 million tons moved in Q2 was a 7.1% increase from the same period last year and slightly higher than the prior record set in Q1 2023. The new high mark primarily can be attributed to a jump in crude oil exports. The Port of Corpus Christi saw a 3.1% increase in crude oil shipments (to nearly 31.1 million tons) compared to Q1 2023.

For the first six months of 2023, the Port of Corpus Christi has moved 99.3 million tons, a 10.3 percent increase from the same period in 2022. The leading commodities for the first half of this year are crude oil, petroleum products and dry bulk commodities.

“The continued growth in goods movements is testament to the strength of our Port of Corpus Christi customers and their capacity to meet the energy needs of our global trading partners and allies,” said Kent Britton, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “The infrastructure growth of the past decade in this region has our customers well positioned for success.”

In July, the Port of Corpus Christi saw the completion of Phase 2 of the four-phase Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project, a national critical infrastructure project that will render the Corpus Christi Ship Channel the most improved in the entire U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida. The third phase should be completed in 2023, and the fourth and final phase is out for bid and expected to be awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by October 2023.

Ports Port Oil Exports

Related Logistics News

© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Next Wave of North American LNG Export Projects to Face...
(Photo: LNG Canada)

Canada's First LNG Terminal in 'Encouraging' Talks with...
(Photo: Ports of Stockholm)

Ports of Stockholm Boosts Solar Electricity Production
(Photo: McCarthy Building Companies)

McCarthy Completes Berth Construction at Port Freeport
(Photo: Port Canaveral)

Port Canaveral Opens North Cargo Berth 3
Source: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Instals Radar Network

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

Why Does the Black Sea Grain Deal's Expiry Matter?

Why Does the Black Sea Grain Deal's Expiry Matter?

Video

Ship Fire at Port Newark Extinguished

Ship Fire at Port Newark Extinguished

Logistics News

Port of Corpus Christi Details Record Second Quarter

Port of Corpus Christi Details Record Second Quarter

US Grain Exports Expected to Drop

US Grain Exports Expected to Drop

CNC’s Nine Provinces Feeder Service Debuts at Kochi Port

CNC’s Nine Provinces Feeder Service Debuts at Kochi Port

Kalmar to Supply 18 Terminal Tractors to TT-Line

Kalmar to Supply 18 Terminal Tractors to TT-Line

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News