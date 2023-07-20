Port of Corpus Christi Details Record Second Quarter

The Port of Corpus Christi’s customers moved nearly 50 million tons of goods through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Q2 2023, setting a record for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The 49.7 million tons moved in Q2 was a 7.1% increase from the same period last year and slightly higher than the prior record set in Q1 2023. The new high mark primarily can be attributed to a jump in crude oil exports. The Port of Corpus Christi saw a 3.1% increase in crude oil shipments (to nearly 31.1 million tons) compared to Q1 2023.

For the first six months of 2023, the Port of Corpus Christi has moved 99.3 million tons, a 10.3 percent increase from the same period in 2022. The leading commodities for the first half of this year are crude oil, petroleum products and dry bulk commodities.

“The continued growth in goods movements is testament to the strength of our Port of Corpus Christi customers and their capacity to meet the energy needs of our global trading partners and allies,” said Kent Britton, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “The infrastructure growth of the past decade in this region has our customers well positioned for success.”

In July, the Port of Corpus Christi saw the completion of Phase 2 of the four-phase Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project, a national critical infrastructure project that will render the Corpus Christi Ship Channel the most improved in the entire U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida. The third phase should be completed in 2023, and the fourth and final phase is out for bid and expected to be awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by October 2023.



