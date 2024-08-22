Plugging In: Port of Oakland Reports Shore Power Uptick

The Port of Oakland said it hit a new record high for shore power usage in the first six months of 2024, meaning cleaner air for the California seaport and its surrounding communities.

The rate of ships plugged into the Oakland Seaport electric grid averaged 94% the first half of the year. By comparison, the shore power plug-in rate for all of 2023 was 85%.

“Shore power is the single most effective way to reduce vessel emissions when a ship is in port,” said Port of Oakland Environmental Programs and Planning Director Colleen Liang. “We appreciate the ship owners retrofitting their vessels for shore power. We also thank the terminal operators for coordinating and providing labor to physically plug in the ships that call Oakland.”

Shore power is when a ship docks and plugs into an electric grid at the wharf, allowing the vessel to turn off its diesel engines, resulting in near-zero vessel emissions while at berth.

In May, the Port of Oakland achieved a record 99% ship plug-in rate. Shore power usage has been above 91% since November of 2023.

The port said it continues to invest in shore power improvements, with plans to become the first in the nation to install mobile shore power outlets. Sometimes ships cannot easily align with the existing stationary plugs to make the connection, and this new technology will allow vessels greater flexibility to plug in at dock.