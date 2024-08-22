Subscribe
Search

Plugging In: Port of Oakland Reports Shore Power Uptick

August 22, 2024

(Photo: Port of Oakland)
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

The Port of Oakland said it hit a new record high for shore power usage in the first six months of 2024, meaning cleaner air for the California seaport and its surrounding communities. 

The rate of ships plugged into the Oakland Seaport electric grid averaged 94% the first half of the year. By comparison, the shore power plug-in rate for all of 2023 was 85%.

“Shore power is the single most effective way to reduce vessel emissions when a ship is in port,” said Port of Oakland Environmental Programs and Planning Director Colleen Liang. “We appreciate the ship owners retrofitting their vessels for shore power. We also thank the terminal operators for coordinating and providing labor to physically plug in the ships that call Oakland.”

Shore power is when a ship docks and plugs into an electric grid at the wharf, allowing the vessel to turn off its diesel engines, resulting in near-zero vessel emissions while at berth.

In May, the Port of Oakland achieved a record 99% ship plug-in rate. Shore power usage has been above 91% since November of 2023.

The port said it continues to invest in shore power improvements, with plans to become the first in the nation to install mobile shore power outlets. Sometimes ships cannot easily align with the existing stationary plugs to make the connection, and this new technology will allow vessels greater flexibility to plug in at dock.

Technology Ports North America Shore Power Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© alan1951 / Adobe Stock

'Clean Growth Hub' Planned at the Port of Barry
(Image: Cavotec)

Automated Mooring System Installed at APM Terminals...
© Wangkun Jia / Adobe Stock

Possible US Seaport Strike Could Snarl Supply Chains for...
(Photo: Propane Education and Research Council)

Propane Cargo Handling Equipment Safety Tips
(Image: Salina Cruz LNG)

Partners to Develop LNG Terminal on Mexico's West Coast
© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Port San Luis Harbor District Eyes Offshore Wind Prize in...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Dredging: $47 Million Lined up for Beneficial Use in Port of Mobile

Dredging: $47 Million Lined up for Beneficial Use in Port of Mobile

Plugging In: Port of Oakland Reports Shore Power Uptick

Plugging In: Port of Oakland Reports Shore Power Uptick

Exhaust-sucking Barge to Capture Ship Emissions in the Port of Los Angeles

Exhaust-sucking Barge to Capture Ship Emissions in the Port of Los Angeles

TecPlata Becomes Argentina's First Carbon-neutral Port

TecPlata Becomes Argentina's First Carbon-neutral Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Australian competitors regulator to monitor domestic air fares
Germany's Deutsche Bahn must cut off DB Cargo aid after EU probe, state sources
Malaysia's AirAsia raises $443 mln to recondition grounded planes