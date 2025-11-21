CMA CGM Resumes Food Cargo Trade with Russia

French-based CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping line, has resumed limited services to Russia, notably to transport food, three years after withdrawing from the country following its invasion of Ukraine, the company said.

Like other Western firms, CMA CGM halted its activities in Russia, stopping its shipping services and also divesting stakes held in port terminals.

The group's CNC subsidiary has now relaunched the shipping of foodstuffs such as citrus fruit and coffee to Russia to meet demand from certain customers, CMA CGM said in an emailed statement.

"This activity is very limited and conducted strictly in accordance with the sanctions regime in place," it said, without giving further details.

French daily newspaper Ouest France, which had previously reported the development, said CMA CGM was not using its own fleet but booking space for its containers on vessels of other lines.

CMA CGM joins Swiss-based rival MSC in shipping cargo to Russia. MSC has maintained shipments there during the war in Ukraine but limited them to food, medical and humanitarian goods.

(Reuters)