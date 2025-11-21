Subscribe
Search

STI, Frutas de Chile Launch Cherry Season with Largest Number of Direct Shipments to Asia

November 21, 2025

© STI/Frutas de Chile
© STI/Frutas de Chile

San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI), together with Frutas de Chile, began a new cherry export season on Tuesday with more available vessels (32), offering greater frequency, coverage and flexibility for customers.

Operated by Hanseatic Global Terminals and SSA Marine, STI boasts the most services during the cherry season, operating four direct routes to Asia (Cherry Express) lasting 23 days from Chile to China.

"Our direct service offering demonstrates that we are the main point of departure for Chilean cherries destined for Asia. Sixty percent (60%) of the 'Cherry Express' services, with reduced sailing times between Chile and China, operate out of STI. This drives us to continue to enhance the industry's competitiveness and reinforce our commitment to deliver continuous, efficient and safe operations for exporters," said STI's general manager, Andrés Albertini.

According to estimates from Frutas de Chile's Cherry Committee, exports for the 2025-2026 season are projected to reach 131 million boxes, equivalent to 655 thousand metric tons.

Most fresh cherries are shipped by sea. In fact, 90% of all cherries are exported by ship to the different destination markets, with the "Cherry Express" ships sailing directly to China in only 23 days.

This season, the terminal will offer more than 3,000 connection points for reefer containers, ensuring that the fruit arrives at its destination in optimal conditions.

In addition, it features a digitalized operating system, reinforced security protocols and flow automation. Furthermore, intelligence initiatives and telemetry are under development to optimize operation times and anticipate logistical contingencies.

Shipping Cargo Global Economy Cherries

Related Logistics News

© Sergey Bogomyako - stock.adobe.com

CMA CGM Resumes Food Cargo Trade with Russia
© Adobe Stock/EvrenKalinbacak

U.S. Court of Appeals Issues Decision in Case on...
© Adobe Stock/Adwo

Tackling Port Congestion with Visibility and Flexibility
Copyright VanderWolf Images/AdobeStock

CMA CGM’s Shipping Engine Holds Course in a Volatile Q3
Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Delivers Vessel KEYAKI
© eyewave - stock.adobe.com

Hapag-Lloyd Pledges to Address Costs as Nine-Month Profit...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

WattHub Opens Second Fast Charging Plaza in Rotterdam

WattHub Opens Second Fast Charging Plaza in Rotterdam

CMA CGM Resumes Food Cargo Trade with Russia

CMA CGM Resumes Food Cargo Trade with Russia

STI, Frutas de Chile Launch Cherry Season with Largest Number of Direct Shipments to Asia

STI, Frutas de Chile Launch Cherry Season with Largest Number of Direct Shipments to Asia

Diesel-Electric Vessel MV Vertom Quina Launched

Diesel-Electric Vessel MV Vertom Quina Launched

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

India and Afghanistan launch air cargo services for trade
Chinese cruise ships avoid Japan amid diplomatic dispute
BA owner IAG confirms its interest in buying stakes in Portugal's TAP