Maersk Chooses Charlotte for its North American Headquarters

November 19, 2025

Source: Maersk
A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) has selected Charlotte for its official North America headquarters, committing to add more than 500 jobs to its current Charlotte-based workforce over the next several years, ultimately bringing its Charlotte workforce to more than 1,300.

Maersk has had a corporate presence in Charlotte for more than two decades, and the company purchased its current space in South Charlotte in 2006.

Maersk chose Charlotte for its North American headquarters because of the market's affordability, growing talent pool, and high quality of life. The headquarters will house key corporate functions, including finance, human resources, commercial strategy, and technology.

“We have substantially grown and transformed our North American business, and workforce, on our path to become an integrated logistics partner for our customers. As we looked to the future, we realized an official North American headquarters would allow us to even better serve our customers and continue to build a workplace where everyone can thrive. For more than two decades, we’ve built strong relationships and a solid foundation in Charlotte. We're excited to deepen our roots in this vibrant community and in the North America region,” said Charles van der Steene, President ̶ North America Region at Maersk.

