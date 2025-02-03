Subscribe
ONE and LX Pantos Announce JV

February 3, 2025

Ocean Network Express (ONE) and LX Pantos have established a joint venture, Boxlinks LLC.

The partnership will provide end-to-end domestic intermodal transportation services, utilizing both companies’ partnerships with major rail carriers and trucking companies to provide efficient and timely delivery of cargo in the US.

Boxlinks will provide customized service to customers in the US at competitive prices, leveraging access to an expanded equipment pool. 

Customers can utilize containers through Boxlinks for their inland-to-coastal transportation needs, optimizing efficiency across the supply chain.

Hiroki Tsujii, Global Chief Officer - Head of Product & Network at ONE, commented, “Through Boxlinks, we are transforming how we deliver value in the United States. We will build a more resilient and agile inland network that will benefit our customers in the domestic market.”

