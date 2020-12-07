28818 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 7, 2020

Pair of Damen-build Boluda tugs Arrive in Zeebrugge

A pair of newbuild Damen tugs, VB Bolero and VB Rumba. arrived over the weekend to their homeport Zeebrugge in Belgium. Photo courtesy: Mike Louagie and Redhead TV for Boluda Towage

A pair of newbuild Damen tugs, VB Bolero and VB Rumba. arrived over the weekend to their homeport Zeebrugge in Belgium. Photo courtesy: Mike Louagie and Redhead TV for Boluda Towage

A pair of newbuild Damen tugs, VB Bolero and VB Rumba. arrived over the weekend to their homeport Zeebrugge in Belgium in the presence of a small group of delegates of MBZ / Port of Zeebrugge and Boluda Towage.

The VB Bolero and VB Rumba are highly maneuverable, high performance, environmentally friendly vessels of modern design. The 85-tonnes bollard pull ASD tugs 2813 were built at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam and are both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards.

Aside from the Union Koala, that was already retrofitted to the IMO Tier III standards in 2019, Boluda Towage Europe will also retrofit the Union Panda this year. Other tugs of the fleet in this port region will also be retrofitted in the first two years of the concession contract.


Pictured from left to right: Mr. Dirk De Fauw - Mayor of Zeebrugge, Mr. Geert Vandecappelle - CEO Boluda Towage Europe, Mr. Tom Hautekiet - CEO Port of Zeebrugge Photo courtesy: Mike Louagie and Redhead TV for Boluda Towage

Related News

Corpower Ocean Portugal Managing Director Miguel Silva.

Silva Tapped to Lead Corpower Ocean Portuguese Ops

Abu Dhabi Ports Completes Delma Port’s Second Development Phase

 Simon Judson (Photo: Peters & May)

Peters & May Announces Senior Management Appointments

 (Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

US Import Boom is Delaying Cargo at Nation's Busiest Port

 Historical growth and prospects of gas investment for short-, medium- and long-term ($ billion). Source: GECF Secretariat, based on data from the GECF GGM

Rolling the Dice in Chaos: The Prospects of Investment in the Gas Industry

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Engine Rating [volunteer]

● Mercy Ships

Marine Products Port Service Engineer

● Wilhelmsen Ships Service ● Los Angeles, California

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int