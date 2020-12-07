Pair of Damen-build Boluda tugs Arrive in Zeebrugge

A pair of newbuild Damen tugs, VB Bolero and VB Rumba. arrived over the weekend to their homeport Zeebrugge in Belgium in the presence of a small group of delegates of MBZ / Port of Zeebrugge and Boluda Towage.

The VB Bolero and VB Rumba are highly maneuverable, high performance, environmentally friendly vessels of modern design. The 85-tonnes bollard pull ASD tugs 2813 were built at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam and are both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards.

Aside from the Union Koala, that was already retrofitted to the IMO Tier III standards in 2019, Boluda Towage Europe will also retrofit the Union Panda this year. Other tugs of the fleet in this port region will also be retrofitted in the first two years of the concession contract.



Pictured from left to right: Mr. Dirk De Fauw - Mayor of Zeebrugge, Mr. Geert Vandecappelle - CEO Boluda Towage Europe, Mr. Tom Hautekiet - CEO Port of Zeebrugge Photo courtesy: Mike Louagie and Redhead TV for Boluda Towage