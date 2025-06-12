Subscribe
Methanol-Ready RoRo South Enabler Delivered to Wallenius Sol

June 12, 2025

South Enabler measures 203.4m long and is powered by two 7,200 kW Wärtsilä engines – methanol-ready and capable of reaching a top speed of 22 knots. The ship is RINA-classed and built to ice class 1A standards.. Image courtesy Wallenius Sol
South Enabler measures 203.4m long and is powered by two 7,200 kW Wärtsilä engines – methanol-ready and capable of reaching a top speed of 22 knots. The ship is RINA-classed and built to ice class 1A standards.. Image courtesy Wallenius Sol

Wallenius Sol took delivery of the RoRo vessel South Enabler from the Visentini Shipyard.

In February 2025, a new chapter began in European shipping as Wallenius Sol announced the acquisition of Mann Lines, significantly expanding the Swedish shipping line’s customer base and presence in key markets. 

As part of the acquisition, a new vessel under construction was included. The new RoRo cargo vessel was officially delivered on 11 June, 2025, during her westbound passage past Gibraltar.

“She’ll be named South Enabler and is set to replace ML Freyja on the Tilbury-Cuxhaven–Turku–Paldiski–Bremerhaven–Tilbury route,” says Henrik Karle, Chief Operating Officer, Wallenius Sol.

Following delivery, she is heading to Zeebrugge to load cargoes, after which she will enter regular service for the first time. At the same time, ML Freyja will be redelivered to her owners.

South Enabler measures 203.4m long and is powered by two 7,200 kW Wärtsilä engines – methanol-ready and capable of reaching a top speed of 22 knots. The ship is RINA-classed and built to ice class 1A standards. It has two separate vehicle decks with capacity for a total of 197 vehicles and will handle a wide range of cargos, including LoLo, RoRo and high hand heavy cargo.

Built by Visentini Shipyard and designed by NAOS Ship and Boat Design, South Enabler will be flying the Italian flag. South Enabler will enter service under a 5-year TC contract.

"She'll be named South Enabler and is set to replace ML Freyja on the Tilbury-Cuxhaven–Turku–Paldiski–Bremerhaven–Tilbury route," says Henrik Karle, Chief Operating Officer, Wallenius Sol. Image courtesy Wallenius Sol


