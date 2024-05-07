Subscribe
Search

Operations Normal at Brazilian Grains Port Despite Torrential Rain

May 7, 2024

© Marcus Sulista / Adobe Stock
© Marcus Sulista / Adobe Stock

A large grains shipping hub located in Rio Grande do Sul is operating normally after torrential rains battered Brazil's southernmost state, the port authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

Heavy rains and flooding have devastated vast areas Rio Grande do Sul state in the past few days, leaving entire towns and grains fields underwater, killing livestock and destroying critical infrastructure.

The Rio Grande port was not affected by the rise in the level of the Laguna dos Patos lagoon, the port authority said.

According to the statement, at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the current in the access channel Rio Grande port was ebbing, allowing water to flow at a speed of approximately three knots, the equivalent of 5.55 kilometers per hour.

The tide table indicated a level of 90 cm above normal, the authority noted.

Grain traders based in Brazil exported about 10.4 million metric tons of soybeans from Rio Grande port in 2023, making it the fourth-ranked port in the country for soy shipments, according to shipping data.

Last year, companies also exported about 3.6 million tons of various soy meals from Rio Grande, putting it behind Santos and Paranagua only for this type of product, shipping data show.


(Reuters - Reporting by Roberto Samora and Ana Mano; Writing by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Bulk Carriers Ports South America Americas Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Port of Long Beach)

Renewable Energy System Dedicated at Port of Long Beach
(Photo: Young Brothers)

Young Brothers Is First in the US to Use Innovative...
L-R: Mark Schrupp, executive director Port of Detroit, and Rob Moorcroft, Tunley Environmental, speak at Ports of Future Conference in Houston April 2024 (Photo: Port of Detroit)

Port of Detroit Unveils Plan to Decarbonize Operations
© Luis War / Adobe Stock

Shiploader Collapses at Brazil's Recife Port
© Nmomentscatcher / Adobe Stock

US to Reimpose Oil Sanctions on Venezuela
© eyewave / Adobe Stock

Baltimore's Alternate Shipping Channels Not Deep Enough,...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Insurance Coverage and the Key Bridge Collape

Insurance Coverage and the Key Bridge Collape

Adversarial Seas: AI and the Evolving Cyber Threat in Maritime

Adversarial Seas: AI and the Evolving Cyber Threat in Maritime

Cambodia to Cut Shipping Through Vietnam by 70% With New China-funded Canal

Cambodia to Cut Shipping Through Vietnam by 70% With New China-funded Canal

Bean Tapped to Succeed Ian Gooch as London P&I Club CEO

Bean Tapped to Succeed Ian Gooch as London P&I Club CEO

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News