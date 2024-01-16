Metelo Starts Gateway Zero

Gateway Zero, a developer and investor focused exclusively on next-generation energy ports infrastructure, has launched. Its mission is to unblock the path to net zero through the continued expansion of global offshore wind, and by harnessing new economic opportunities for ports and coastal infrastructure in decarbonisation, energy storage and green fuels.

The company was founded and is led by João Metelo, an experienced leader in renewable energy, offshore and onshore, previously as CEO of Principle Power, CFO of EDP Renewables North America, and more recently, as Chief Investment & Financial Officer of Skyborn Renewables.

The business is actively pursuing opportunities to develop and invest in projects alongside ports, public authorities, and other value chain partners, offering them a bridge to the clean energy sector and crowding in big capital as required. With the flexibility to participate as a developer, co-investor, or both, Gateway Zero will act as an enabler for existing asset owners seeking to harness the economic opportunity of the energy transition.

“Ports have a pivotal role to play in enabling the global energy transition, with the potential not only to act as critical supply chain hubs for offshore renewables, but also in the longer term to become centres for the decarbonisation of the maritime sector and deployment of co-located clean energy and green fuels infrastructure," said Metelo. “We are an early mover and intend to become a global leader in our field. Our aim is to play a meaningful role in building out a new asset class with enormous long-term strategic value - becoming the partner of choice for asset owners and capital providers opening up the world’s energy gateways.”