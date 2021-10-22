28928 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, October 22, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 22, 2021

Marshall Takes the Helm as CEO of Ecochlor

Ecochlor’s Board of Directors (BOD) has appointed Andrew Marshall as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately, replacing Steve Candito.

In making the announcement Ecochlor said that Candito will continue to support the company as a senior advisor to the Ecochlor BOD and leadership team. “When Andrew joined Ecochlor in 2019 as Vice President of Business Development he started the process of reshaping our international sales team as well as assisting in transforming the core of our business and growth strategy into the success that it is today," said Candito. "He was instrumental in expanding our product line into both tank cleaning via a novel gas-freeing technology, and small capacity ballast water management systems (BWMS) using UV technology whilst also leading the EcoOne Type Approval Task Force. His track record and depth of experience in the maritime business make him an ideal leader for Ecochlor at this time and into the future."

Marshal has more than 30 years of experience in developing and launching emerging technologies. Prior to Ecochlor, Marshall served as the owner of Marshall Global Consulting, Ltd., the CEO of Coldharbour Marine and the COO of Spectral Fusion Technologies.

