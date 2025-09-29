Subscribe
UHL MD Bonnesen to Step Down

September 29, 2025

Image courtesy UHL
Image courtesy UHL

United Heavy Lift (UHL) said that Managing Director Lars Bonnesen has sold his shares in United Heavy Lift to the United Shipping Group and will step down from his role as of December 31, 2025. In a related development, Christian Monsted has also sold his UHL shares to the United Shipping Group and will continue his activities within United Marguisa Lines.

This decision is closely linked to the next strategic phase of UHL, which will place a strong focus on newbuildings and further investments. Bonnesen has chosen not to take part in this journey and will instead dedicate his time to new projects outside the shipping industry.

Bonnesen joined UHL in 2019, bringing with him extensive experience from the shipping and logistics sector. Since then, he has played a key role in shaping the company. With his expertise and dedication, he contributed significantly to the development of the fleet, the expansion of the international presence, and the strengthening of important partnerships. His perspectives and dedication have helped UHL navigate challenging market conditions and further consolidate its position in the global heavy lift and project cargo segment.

