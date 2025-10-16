PortMiami Welcomes 10 New Cruise Ships for the 2025-2026 Season

PortMiami has announced the arrival of 10 new cruise ships, including five new build vessels, to the Cruise Capital of the World for the 2025-2026 cruise season.

Starting in October 2025, a new roster of ships will set sail from PortMiami, including Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth and Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady. In November, Holland America’s Zuiderdam, Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Xcel and Oceania Cruises’ Allura will make their debut. In December, the port welcomes MSC Cruises’ Grandiosa. The season continues in 2026 with Windstar Cruises’ Star Seeker in January, Holland America’s Eurodam in February, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Luna in March, and to close out the season, Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova in May.

PortMiami has celebrated a number of milestones in the 2024-2025 cruise season including its busiest cruise passenger day in history on April 20, 2025, with 72,401 guests; and welcoming a record-breaking 10 cruise ships on February 8, 2025.