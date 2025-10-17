Subscribe
Suburban Propane President & CEO Honored with Dual Awards

October 17, 2025

© Suburban Propane Partners
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil, and related products and services, congratulates Michael A. Stivala, President and CEO, on receiving two honors recognizing his leadership and impact in the energy sector. 

Stivala has been named a 2025 NJBIZ Executive Excellence Award honoree, celebrating top business leaders in New Jersey for their innovation, strategic vision, and community involvement. In addition, he earned Gold-level honors in the 2025 GLOBEE Awards for Leadership, receiving the Executive Achievement of the Year distinction for his leadership and contributions to Suburban Propane and the energy industry at large.

With over two decades of service at Suburban Propane and more than ten years at the helm as CEO, Stivala, a lifelong New Jersey native, has led the company through a period of growth, diversification, and innovation. From launching Suburban Renewables and investing in strategic acquisitions, to securing a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with NASCAR, his achievements reflect a commitment to sustainability, operational excellence, and community impact.

Under Stivala’s leadership, Suburban Propane has emerged as a national leader in both traditional and renewable energy solutions, while expanding its reach through more than 700 locations in 42 states and serving over one million customers. He continues to champion social impact efforts through the company’s SuburbanCares platform, supporting veterans, first responders, youth programs, and disaster relief.

These accolades join a growing list of industry recognition for Stivala, who has also been a three-time finalist for Chief Trailblazer of the Year in the S&P Global Platts Energy Awards, and continues to be a driving force behind Suburban Propane’s mission to lead the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Video

Insight

R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

