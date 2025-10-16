New Stena Line Vessel to Set Sail for Home Port

Stena Line’s newest vessel, Stena Connecta, was officially named at the CMI Shipyard in Weihai, China on October 16, and will soon begin her maiden voyage to her new home port on the Irish Sea. Alongside Stena Futura, which entered service in September, these two new freight ferries will boost freight capacity by 40 percent on the Belfast–Heysham route.

Attending the ceremony were Stena Line CEO Niclas Mårtensson, members of the company’s executive team, and Stena AB owner Dan Sten Olsson.

Stena Connecta is a New Max RoRo ship built for maximized freight capacity, with 2,800 lane meters across its 147-meter length. It uses a multi-hybrid propulsion system enabling the use of battery power, biofuel, and methanol and has two 28x4 meter Norsepower Rotor Sails that can save up to 9% in fuel on its Irish Sea route between Belfast and Heysham. Its sister vessel, Stena Futura, is also ready for sail installation.

Stena Connecta will soon begin her delivery voyage from China to the Irish Sea, a journey expected to take several weeks. She will enter regular service on the Belfast–Heysham route from January 2026.

Facts – Stena Connecta: