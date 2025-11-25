Subscribe
Search

EU Soft Wheat Exports for 2025/26 Down 5%

November 25, 2025

© Adobe Stock/scharfsinn86
© Adobe Stock/scharfsinn86

European Union soft wheat exports so far in 2025/26 are down 5% from the same week last year, though this season's volume lacked two days of figures for the latest week, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

EU soft wheat exports since the start of the 2025/26 season in July had reached 9.19 million metric tons by November 21, compared with 9.69 million a year ago, the Commission said in a weekly report.

However, due to a technical issue at the data source, the report included figures only up to last Friday, November 21, instead of the usual full-week coverage up to Sunday, it said.

The two days of data lacking from last week were on top of ongoing gaps in figures for several EU countries. 

Export figures were not complete for France from the start of the calendar year 2024 and since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24 for Ireland and Bulgaria. Export and import data were missing for Poland since October 2025, according to the Commission.

A retrieval of some French data had led the EU's 2025/26 reported soft wheat exports to reduce the lag with last season's figures, with the total matching the year-earlier level in last week's report.

A breakdown of the latest cumulative figures showed France was the largest EU soft wheat exporter this season with 3.06 million tons exported so far, followed by Romania with 2.93 million tons, Lithuania with 1.10 million tons, Germany with 0.69 million tons and Latvia with 0.61 million tons.

EU barley exports so far in 2025/26 were given as 4.39 million tons, up 132% from the corresponding period of 2024/25.

In imports, the volume of maize shipped into the EU so far this season had reached 6.45 million tons, down 21% year on year.

The main destinations for EU soft wheat exports for 2025/26 so far were given as follows (in metric tons):

Country

This Week

Last Week

Change

This Week 2024/25

Morocco

1,730,404

1,698,354

+32,050

865,876

Saudi Arabia

694,736

694,736

0

448,947

Nigeria

500,086

500,086

0

1,526,362

Egypt

487,650

487,650

0

691,683

Jordan

481,918

481,918

0

160,893


The main supplier countries for EU maize imports so far this season were as follows (in metric tons):

Country

This Week

Last Week

Change

This Week 2024/25

Brazil

2,881,282

2,881,282

+0

1,480,668

USA

1,844,320

1,651,004

+193,316

1,285,180

Ukraine

1,320,486

1,127,616

+192,870

4,313,265

Canada

270,855

230,801

+40,054

443,690

Argentina

71,259

71,091

+168

96,482


 (Reuters)

Europe Exports Wheat

Related Logistics News

© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock

US Expecting China Soybean Trade Revival
© Adobe Stock/Vorsin

Port of Tuapse Resumes Fuel Exports After Two-Week Pause
© Saudi Global Ports Group

SGP Breaks Ground on Integrated Logistics Zone, Unveils...
Ardmore Shipping has rolled out a fleetwide deployment of SteelCorr, an AI-powered application designed to enhance corrosion monitoring and paint maintenance across its fleet. Pictured here is the Ardmore Seafox. Credit: Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Deploys SteelCorr AI Solution to Enhance...

AD Ports, Masdar Team Up for Offshore Wind Projects
© misu / Adobe Stock

Waterborne Technology Platform Welcomes EU STIP

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

EU Soft Wheat Exports for 2025/26 Down 5%

EU Soft Wheat Exports for 2025/26 Down 5%

Inchcape Shipping Services Opens New Office in Geoje, Korea

Inchcape Shipping Services Opens New Office in Geoje, Korea

Konecranes Expands Ecolifting Portfolio with Electric Reach Stacker

Konecranes Expands Ecolifting Portfolio with Electric Reach Stacker

Dan-Bunkering US Appoints Christian Vandvig Finnerup as Managing Director

Dan-Bunkering US Appoints Christian Vandvig Finnerup as Managing Director

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Heathrow Airport expansion plan of $64 billion chosen by UK
French Development Agency lends 300 million euros to South Africa's Transnet
Officials in Ukraine say that the Russian attack on Kyiv has killed six people and disrupted energy supplies.