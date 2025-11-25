EU Soft Wheat Exports for 2025/26 Down 5%

European Union soft wheat exports so far in 2025/26 are down 5% from the same week last year, though this season's volume lacked two days of figures for the latest week, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

EU soft wheat exports since the start of the 2025/26 season in July had reached 9.19 million metric tons by November 21, compared with 9.69 million a year ago, the Commission said in a weekly report.

However, due to a technical issue at the data source, the report included figures only up to last Friday, November 21, instead of the usual full-week coverage up to Sunday, it said.

The two days of data lacking from last week were on top of ongoing gaps in figures for several EU countries.

Export figures were not complete for France from the start of the calendar year 2024 and since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24 for Ireland and Bulgaria. Export and import data were missing for Poland since October 2025, according to the Commission.

A retrieval of some French data had led the EU's 2025/26 reported soft wheat exports to reduce the lag with last season's figures, with the total matching the year-earlier level in last week's report.

A breakdown of the latest cumulative figures showed France was the largest EU soft wheat exporter this season with 3.06 million tons exported so far, followed by Romania with 2.93 million tons, Lithuania with 1.10 million tons, Germany with 0.69 million tons and Latvia with 0.61 million tons.

EU barley exports so far in 2025/26 were given as 4.39 million tons, up 132% from the corresponding period of 2024/25.

In imports, the volume of maize shipped into the EU so far this season had reached 6.45 million tons, down 21% year on year.

The main destinations for EU soft wheat exports for 2025/26 so far were given as follows (in metric tons):

Country This Week Last Week Change This Week 2024/25 Morocco 1,730,404 1,698,354 +32,050 865,876 Saudi Arabia 694,736 694,736 0 448,947 Nigeria 500,086 500,086 0 1,526,362 Egypt 487,650 487,650 0 691,683 Jordan 481,918 481,918 0 160,893





The main supplier countries for EU maize imports so far this season were as follows (in metric tons):

Country This Week Last Week Change This Week 2024/25 Brazil 2,881,282 2,881,282 +0 1,480,668 USA 1,844,320 1,651,004 +193,316 1,285,180 Ukraine 1,320,486 1,127,616 +192,870 4,313,265 Canada 270,855 230,801 +40,054 443,690 Argentina 71,259 71,091 +168 96,482





(Reuters)