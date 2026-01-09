IMO: Raft of Shipping Rules in Place January 1, 2026

A set of amendments to key IMO treaties and Codes have entered into force on January 1, 2026. They include the following:

Preventing and responding to bullying, harassment and sexual assault

Amendments to the Seafarers' Training, Certification and Watchkeeping Code (STCW Code) aim to prevent and respond to violence and harassment in the maritime sector, including sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault.

The amendments are included in table A-VI/1-4 (Specification of minimum standard of competence in personal safety and social responsibilities) of the STCW Code. They outline new mandatory minimum requirements for basic training and instruction for seafarers.

These will equip seafarers with knowledge and understanding of violence and harassment, including sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault, and information on how to prevent and respond to incidents.

Strengthening safety through improved training and certification of fishing vessel personnel

Amendments to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel, 1995 (STCW-F Convention), together with the newly established mandatory Code on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel (STCW-F Code), entered into force on 1 January 2026.

These amendments follow a comprehensive review of this treaty in order to respond to the evolving needs of the fishing industry by introducing harmonized qualification standards and establishing a minimum level of competence for personnel serving on fishing vessels covered by the Convention. The revised annex to the STCW-F Convention provides the legal framework within which the mandatory technical standards set out in part A of the STCW-F Code are applied. Part B of the Code offers guidance to support the uniform implementation of the Convention's requirements, particularly for those involved in the education, training, certification, and assessment of fishing vessel personnel.

Mandatory reporting of lost containers

Amendments to the MARPOL and SOLAS Conventions on mandatory reporting of lost containers entered into force on 1 January. Containers lost overboard can be a serious hazard to navigation and safety at sea as well as to the marine environment.

MARPOL: The amendments to article V of Protocol I of the MARPOL Convention (Provisions concerning reports on incidents involving harmful substances) add a new paragraph to say that "In case of the loss of freight container(s), the report required by article II (1) (b) shall be made in accordance with the provisions of SOLAS regulations V/31 and V/32".

SOLAS: The amendments to SOLAS chapter V (Safety of navigation), address in particular regulation 31 (Danger messages) and require the master of every ship involved in the loss of freight container(s) to communicate the particulars of such an incident to ships in the vicinity, to the nearest coastal State, and also to the flag State which is required to report the incident to IMO. The amendments also address regulation 32 (Information required in danger messages), specifying the information to be reported, including position, number of containers lost, etc.

Safety of onboard lifting appliances and anchor handling winches

A new SOLAS regulation II-1/3-13 covers requirements for the application, design and construction, operation, inspection, testing and maintenance of onboard lifting appliances and anchor handling winches.

Two related sets of guidelines for lifting appliances and anchor handling winches support the implementation of the new SOLAS regulation (MSC.1/Circ.1662 on Guidelines for anchor handling winches and MSC.1/Circ.1663 on Guidelines for lifting appliances).

Enhancing the safety of ships using oil fuel

Amendments to SOLAS chapter II-2 are intended to prevent the supply of oil fuel not complying with SOLAS flashpoint requirements (60°C).

The amendments add new definitions and provisions to SOLAS regulation II-2/4 (Probability of ignition), including requiring that ships carrying oil fuel shall, prior to bunkering, be provided with a declaration signed and certified by the fuel oil supplier's representative that the oil fuel supplied is in conformity with regulation SOLAS II.2/4.2.1 and with the test method used for determining the flashpoint.

Safety measures for non-SOLAS ships operating in polar waters - Polar Code and SOLAS

Amendments to the Polar Code, together with associated amendments to the SOLAS Convention, extend the requirements concerning safety of navigation and voyage planning to fishing vessels of 24 m in length overall and above, pleasure yachts of 300 GT and above not engaged in trade and cargo ships of 300 GT and above but below 500 GT, operating in polar waters.

Amendments to the 2011 ESP Code

New amendments to the International code on the enhanced program of inspections during surveys of bulk carriers and oil tankers (ESP Code) relate to the role of an Administration in relation to firms conducting thickness measurements of the hull structure of bulk carriers and oil tankers under the 2011 ESP Code, including audits of such firms by the Administration in order to ascertain that the firm is duly organized and managed.

Electronic inclinometers on new containerships and bulk carriers

Amendments to SOLAS Regulation V/19 require containerships and bulk carriers of 3,000 gross tonnage and upwards constructed on or after 1 January 2026 to be fitted with an electronic inclinometer, or other means, to determine, display and record the ship's roll motion.

Fire extinguishing – PFOS ban

Amendments to SOLAS Chapter II-2 (Construction – Fire Protection, Fire Detection and Fire Extinction), as well as the 1994 and 2000 International Code of Safety for High-Speed Craft (HSC Code) prohibit the use or storage of extinguishing media containing perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS). The amendments aim to protect persons on board against exposure to dangerous substances used in fire fighting, as well as to minimize the impact of fire-extinguishing media that are deemed detrimental to the environment.

The prohibition applies to ships/high-speed craft constructed on or after January 1, 2026; and all ships constructed before January 1, 2026 shall comply with the ban not later than the date of the first survey on or after January 1, 2026.

Fire safety for vehicle, special category and ro-ro spaces

Amendments to SOLAS Chapter II-2 introduce new requirements to adequately protect ships from the fire hazards in vehicle, special category and ro-ro spaces, and weather decks intended for the carriage of vehicles. They include requirements for a fixed fire detection and fire alarm system; an efficient fire patrol system in special category spaces; and an effective video monitoring system in vehicle, special category and ro-ro spaces for continuous monitoring of these spaces, to allow for quick identification of a fire, with cameras to be installed to cover the whole space, high enough to see over cargo and vehicles after loading. Associated amendments introduced to the FSS Code supplement the engineering and installation aspects of fire protection systems in such spaces.

International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code (IMDG)

The revised and updated consolidated International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code (IMDG), incorporating amendment 42-24, entered into force from January 1, 2026.

The requirements apply to all ships carrying dangerous goods in packaged form.

Grain Code

Amendments to the International Code for the Safe Carriage of Grain in Bulk (Grain Code) introduce a new class of loading conditions for special compartments.

IGF Code amendments to enhance safety

Amendments to the International Code of Safety for Ship Using Gases or Other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code), adopted at MSC 108. They aim to enhance safety by regulating a variety of issues, such as pump suction wells, safety relief valve discharge, fuel preparation rooms, structural fire protection and hazardous zones.

Application of high manganese austenitic steel for cryogenic service

Amendments to the International Code of the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code) and IGF Code, adopted at MSC 106, concern application of high manganese austenitic steel for cryogenic service.

Life-saving Appliance (LSA) Code

The amendments introduced to the LSA Code provide new requirements on ventilation for totally enclosed lifeboats (installed on or after January 1, 2029).