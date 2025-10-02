Svanehoj Acquires KOHO Kompressorsysteme

Svanehoj, an ITT company, acquired Germany-based Köhler & Hörter GmbH (KOHO Kompressorsysteme, or KOHO), a family-owned company specializing in high-quality compressors for a wide range of industries, including shipbuilding. The acquisition closed on October 1, 2025.



In recent years, Svanehoj has expanded its position as a supplier of marine pumps, tank control systems, and related service solutions. The acquisition of KOHO Kompressorsysteme represents the next strategical step for Svanehoj in the gas segment as the global gas tanker market continues to grow. KOHO employs approximately 40 people in Hagen, Germany, and specializes in the design and manufacture of customer-specific reciprocating compressor systems for hydrogen, hydrocarbons, and other demanding gas applications. Its product range also includes gastight bulkhead shaft penetrations for industrial facilities and shipbuilding.



Image courtesy Svanehoj

Svanehoj and KOHO Kompressorsysteme already share experience from high-profile shipbuilding projects, including the Northern Lights LCO₂ carriers in Norway and Höegh Autoliners' Aurora class design, which is the first Pure Car & Truck Carrier (PCTC) to be classified as ”ammonia-ready”, with the capability to operate on green ammonia in the future.

Specialized compressors for a wide range of applications

KOHO Kompressorsysteme was founded in 1948 by Alfred Köhler and August Hörter, who manufactured their first reciprocating compressor in 1965. Since then, the products and projects have grown in both size and complexity, in line with a continuously increasing demand for specialized compressors across a wide range of applications. Today, the company is run by the third generation of the Hörter family, André Hörter and Björn Hörter, who will both continue as part of the KOHO-management under the new Svanehoj ownership:

"We see this change of ownership as a great opportunity to take our company to the next level. Our specialized compressor solutions will now be part of a broader portfolio that supports the future of gas. With Svanehoj, we can accelerate growth and innovation while ensuring that our employees remain an integral part of the journey ahead", says Managing Director of KOHO, Björn Hörter.