MELTRIC Introduces the P66 Industrial Plug and Receptacle

MELTRIC, an American manufacturer of switch-rated and standard-duty plugs and receptacles, announced the official launch of P66–a safe, high-powered, and highly durable electrical connection engineered for mobile electrification in harsh and demanding industrial environments.

Rated to deliver up to 660 amps at 1,100 volts alternating current and 1,500 volts direct current, P66 features IP66/IP67 ingress protection, IK10 impact resistance, and multiple built-in safety and control options, along with flexible installation configurations, making it one of the most rugged and versatile electrical connection solutions in the MELTRIC product portfolio.

P66 is fit for industries where safety, performance, and uptime are critical:

Mining, Oil & Gas, and Fracking

Ports, Shipyards, and Shore Power

Heavy Equipment and Power Generation

Military and Civil Engineering

Data Centers, Modular, and Power Sources

P66 features:

Magnetic Reed Switch Pilot Circuit

8-Auxiliary Bundle (10 A)

Neutral Terminal

Cord-to-Cord Connectivity

Reversible Drawbar Mechanism

Straight (180°) and Right-Angle (90°) Configurations

On-Device Lock-Together

Copper-Free Aluminum and Stainless Steel Construction

Starting September 18, 2025, P66 is available through MELTRIC authorized distributors and representatives.