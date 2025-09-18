MELTRIC Introduces the P66 Industrial Plug and Receptacle

MELTRIC, an American manufacturer of switch-rated and standard-duty plugs and receptacles, announced the official launch of P66–a safe, high-powered, and highly durable electrical connection engineered for mobile electrification in harsh and demanding industrial environments.
Rated to deliver up to 660 amps at 1,100 volts alternating current and 1,500 volts direct current, P66 features IP66/IP67 ingress protection, IK10 impact resistance, and multiple built-in safety and control options, along with flexible installation configurations, making it one of the most rugged and versatile electrical connection solutions in the MELTRIC product portfolio.
P66 is fit for industries where safety, performance, and uptime are critical:
P66 features:
Starting September 18, 2025, P66 is available through MELTRIC authorized distributors and representatives.