Fueling the Future of Ports: Cost Savings and Resilience as Propane’s Proven Edge

October 14, 2025

Ports across the U.S. are learning a critical lesson: depending solely on government grants or an increasingly unstable electric grid is no longer enough to keep operations running smoothly. There’s a smarter, more cost-effective solution already proving its worth on the ground - propane.

The exclusive webinar ‘Power & Performance at the Port: How Propane Moves Maritime Operations Forward’ - to be held October 16, 2025, at 11.00 AM ET - will bring together energy and maritime specialists to talk about propane and its transformational role in port operations.

Featuring industry experts - Jim Bunsey, Senior Manager for Business Development, Propane Education & Research Council; John Barnett, New Market Business Development Manager, Suburban Propane; and Sydney Eick, Sales Director, MAFI / Trepel (USA) - the dynamic session will give attendees firsthand insights into how propane is driving port performance, including:

  • Lower Total Costs: Cutting equipment, infrastructure, and maintenance expenses
  • Proven Power & Performance: Delivering reliable energy for every task and in any condition
  • Unmatched Versatility: Powering everything from forklifts and terminal tractors to generators and vessels
  • Superior Reliability: Keeping operations running even when the grid goes down

“Trade has been a rollercoaster recently. Between the unpredictability of tariffs and uncertain economic outlooks, ports have faced big swings in trade volume as well as pressure to do more with less.

“Operational efficiency and cost control are critical, which is why propane continues to emerge as a cost-effective, dependable energy solution that offers significant economic advantages for port terminal operators looking to stay ahead during uncertain times,” said Jim Bunsey, in a piece describing propane's economic edge for ports based on actual operational results.

Ports like West Basin Container Terminal at the Port of Los Angeles have seen fuel cost savings of around 25% after switching from diesel to propane, reinvesting millions over the years back into operations.

Propane’s stable domestic U.S. supply shields ports from volatile global oil markets and price spikes, while its lower infrastructure costs and reduced maintenance make it a pragmatic choice for today’s unpredictable trade environment.

Whether your terminal is exploring energy diversification or seeking proven solutions to improve performance and sustainability, this webinar is your gateway to real-world success stories and actionable insights.

Register for the webinar today and get ready to power your port forward.

