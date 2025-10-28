Honeywell Introdcues Biomass Conversion Technology

Honeywell introduced a breakthrough technology that converts agricultural and forestry waste into ready-to-use renewable fuels for hard-to-abate sectors, such as the maritime industry. The technology produces lower-carbon marine fuel, gasoline and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from inexpensive and abundant biomass sources like wood chips and crop residues.

For ship operators, these ready-to-use or “drop-in” fuels provide a cost-effective and lower-carbon alternative to traditional heavy fuel oil. With higher energy density than many current biofuel alternatives, this renewable marine fuel can extend a vessel’s range without requiring costly engine upgrades.

Plant and agricultural waste can be converted into lower carbon biocrude at the feedstock collection sites, which keeps transport costs low. Honeywell’s new process technology enables biocrude to then be refined at major facilities to produce marine fuel, gasoline or SAF. This helps solve long-standing challenges with converting biocrudes into fuels with performance comparable to conventional fuel.

Biocrude uUpgrading process technology can be delivered in the form of a prefabricated modular plant. As a result, Honeywell can help customers reduce risk and accelerate project timelines by simplifying site construction activity.

The introduction of Honeywell’s Biocrude Upgrading process technology comes as shipping companies seek to reduce their carbon footprints due to customer demands and regulatory drivers. Since the 1960s, heavy fuel oil—residual products from the refining of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene—has been the principal energy source for the maritime sector and a main source of its roughly 3% contribution of global greenhouse gas emissions.

For more than a decade, Honeywell has provided process technologies for renewable and alternative fuels using various feedstocks. The new Biocrude Upgrading technology is complementary to its renewable fuels portfolio, which includes Ecofining, Ethanol to Jet technology, Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Unicracking technology and UOP eFining, a process that converts green hydrogen and carbon dioxide into e-fuels.