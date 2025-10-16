Subscribe
Oil Deliveries Disrupted by Port Congestion After Strike

October 16, 2025

© Adobe Stock/creativenature.nl

Oil deliveries are being disrupted by congestion at the Belgian Port of Antwerp-Bruges after a harbour pilots' strike, analysts said, with the port authority counting up to 188 vessels still waiting to berth or depart.

Analysts said oil deliveries and other cargo flows were still being disrupted even though Flemish sea pilots, who play a key role in navigating ships through congested or dangerous waters, have temporarily suspended strike action that began on October 5 in a protest against federal pension reforms.

The backlog has forced shipping lines to reroute or delay cargo, straining supply chains.

S&P Global Commodity Insights cited market participants as saying that strikes had slowed arrivals into Europe, with Antwerp a major discharge location for jet fuel and diesel.

As of Wednesday, the logistics chain in Antwerp was running at about 70% of normal capacity, as a national strike the day before caused further disruption, port authorities said.

The pilots’ union on Wednesday agreed to suspend its strike until October 24, but an ongoing go-slow action is hindering traffic resumption, port authorities said, adding that action is expected to continue until Sunday.

As of Wednesday evening, 128 ships were waiting to enter port, and 60 were still queued for departure. Towage services are fully operational, and all locks and bridges are functioning, but clearing the backlog is expected to take several days, the port said.

Zeebrugge, part of the same port complex, has experienced more limited disruption, with delays expected to be cleared by late afternoon.

