Harbor Pilot Protests Disrupt Shipping at Antwerp-Bruges

Marine traffic at Belgium's Port of Antwerp-Bruges has been severely disrupted by four days of industrial action by Flemish harbour pilots protesting against federal pension reforms, port authorities told Reuters on Wednesday.

Antwerp harbour, which typically handles 60 to 80 ships daily, processed only 31 vessels on Tuesday, the port said, with some ships delayed or stranded and others heading to other destinations.

The harbour pilots - who play a key role in navigating ships through congested or dangerous waters - have been working to rule.

Shipping company Maersk said the action was disrupting traffic at both Antwerp and fellow Belgian port Zeebrugge, with delays expected to continue in the coming days.

(Reuters)