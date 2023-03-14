Marcor Stevedoring to Build Dry Bulk Terminal in Rotterdam

Marcor Stevedoring announced it will build a new dry bulk terminal at the Mississippihaven in Rotterdam.

The plans call for the expansion of Marcor's floating terminal with the development of a dry bulk terminal at the Steinweg Hartel Terminal, which is currently operated as breakbulk terminal by Marcor's parent company C. Steinweg – Handelsveem B.V. (Steinweg).

The terminal will offer multiple options to handle bulk, whether loose, in jumbo bags or containerized, for the import, export and transshipment of various goods, including agri-bulk, biomass, concentrates, fertilizers, (industrial) minerals and ores. It will have a covered storage facility of nine separate compartments with a sliding roof system. This will allow the bulk to be transferred directly using a shore crane.

The existing warehouse at the Hartel terminal will also be modified. A sustainable operating model, including electrified shore cranes and conveying equipment, with 11,000 SQM solar panels is being installed.

The new site at Beerweg covers an area of 130,000 square meters with a 600-meter quay and a draft of 16.6 meters. It will be suitable for both inland and ocean shipping. The terminal will have truck and rail connectivity.

The expansion came about in close consultation with the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Construction commenced in January, and Marcor said it is aiming to unload thee first cargo by the end of 2023. Prior to that, ship-to-ship transfer will already take place there.

Parent company C. Steinweg-Handelsveem BV is relocating the transfer and storage of breakbulk and project cargo that took place there until now to its other Rotterdam terminals.