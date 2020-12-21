Maersk Plans Distribution Center in Duisburg

Shipping and logistics giant A.P. Moller - Maersk and duisport are working together to build and operate a new sales and logistics center in Duisburg, Germany. The new hall is expected to be designed and completed in a short period of time. In total, Maersk will take over an area of over 100,000 square meters on Logport VI. The contract negotiation is currently in the final phase. The project will entail the creation of over 350 new jobs.

A trimodal logistics facility of the Logport family, including a container terminal, is being constructed on the almost 43-hectare site with a 500-meter-long quay. After Logport I in Duisburg-Rheinhausen, the location in Walsum is the second largest project of Duisburger Hafen AG in the past 20 years.

“As a global integrator of container logistics, Maersk has the necessary assets, know-how and many years of experience. We are very pleased that we have found a partner in duisport who understands this profound customer orientation and who creates the infrastructural prerequisites for it at this attractive location,” said Jens-Ole Krenzien, Vice President, North West Continent Area, Maersk.

“Logport VI enables long-term and sustainable competitive advantages. The new container terminal directly on the Rhine, direct connection to intermodal transport chains in the European hinterland, as well as to Asia, are advantages for competing internationally. The choice made by Maersk shows there is no getting around the Duisburg logistics hub for the big players in the industry,” said Erich Staake, CEO of Duisburger Hafen AG.

“We are very proud of this joint project in Duisburg, which will enable us to offer our customers in the heart of Europe comprehensive and tailor-made logistics solutions,” said Jens-Ole Krenzien. “The location will serve as an additional decoupling point in our customers' supply chain. The commitment to Logport VI is in line with our strategy of enabling integrated logistics solutions for our customers worldwide. As the leading logistics hub in Central Europe, Duisburg is an ideal location for this project.”

Once the contract has been signed and all necessary permits have been received, Maersk will develop a large distribution and warehouse complex in two phases. The company will take up a large part of the total area on over 100,000 square meters. In a further expansion stage, another 50,000 square meters could be added.

“After purchasing the site, I stated that my goal was to double the previous number of employees in the old paper mill which used to be in that location (300 jobs). We will exceed this forecast with the Maersk settlement and other investors acquired, ” emphasized Erich Staake, CEO of Duisburger Hafen AG.