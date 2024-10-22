New Liebherr Mobile Harbor Crane Ordered at Antwerp XL

International Car Operator NV (ICO) has acquired a second Liebherr mobile harbor crane, the LHM 550, further enhancing its operational capabilities at the Vrasene terminal in Antwerp. The crane features a 54-meter outreach and a lifting capacity of up to 154 tonnes, solidifying ICO's position as a leader in the roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) cargo handling sector.

The Vrasene terminal spans 125 hectares and processes approximately 7,000 vehicles daily, along with an increasing volume of project cargo transported by barge. The integration of the second LHM 550 is expected to optimize both container and project cargo operations, facilitating quicker transshipment and reducing turnaround times—critical factors in today’s fast-paced logistics environment.

Alain Guillemyn, Managing Director at ICO Terminals, said, “The addition of the second Liebherr LHM 550 to our Antwerp terminal reflects our commitment to innovation and flexibility for all kinds of cargo projects. We aim to deliver efficiency and reliability across every operation, from traditional vehicle handling to complex project cargo. This investment further strengthens our position as a leader in sustainable, future-ready logistics solutions.”

Scheduled to leave the factory in eight months, the new crane will replace outdated equipment that no longer meets the demands of an evolving market, where unit weights frequently exceed 100 tonnes. ICO’s decision to invest in Liebherr equipment stems from a long-standing partnership characterized by excellent customer service and product support from the nearby Liebherr Belgium office.

ICO's operational history with Liebherr cranes has been successful, with their first LHM 550 handling 10,000 tonnes in its inaugural year, increasing to 22,000 tonnes in the second year. Expectations for 2024 indicate continued growth in cargo volumes.

The signing ceremony to commemorate this significant purchase will take place at Antwerp XL, highlighting the strong collaborative relationship between ICO and Liebherr, as both companies share a commitment to sustainable logistics solutions. The e-drive systems in the LHM 550 cranes not only enhance lifting capacity but also align with ICO's goals of reducing its carbon footprint through innovative technology.