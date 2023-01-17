Leveraging Data and Intelligence to Optimize Wood Pellet Delivery

Earlier in 2022, NORDEN was approached by a major European energy customer to ship wood pellets from the U.S. to a small port outside of Copenhagen, Denmark. However, port restrictions prevented Supramax vessels from entering the port, and NORDEN therefore decided to develop a customized solution based on data and intelligence.

The operation involved a transhipment of approximately 50,000 tonnes of wood pellets onboard a Supramax vessel to the port of Aarhus, Denmark.

Following the transhipment to Aarhus, eight smaller vessels were used to perform a ship-to-ship operation, discharging the wood pellets directly from the Supramax vessel onto the smaller vessels, which then transported the cargo to its final destination outside of Copenhagen.

With this solution, the customer only needed to conduct one voyage from the U.S. to Denmark using one Supramax vessel, instead of having to conduct eight voyages with smaller vessels.

NORDEN was thereby able to help the customer save costs, and at the same time lower the potential emissions substantially.