Subscribe
Search

Leveraging Data and Intelligence to Optimize Wood Pellet Delivery

January 17, 2023

Earlier in 2022, NORDEN was approached by a major European energy customer to ship wood pellets from the U.S. to a small port outside of Copenhagen, Denmark. However, port restrictions prevented Supramax vessels from entering the port, and NORDEN therefore decided to develop a customized solution based on data and intelligence.

The operation involved a transhipment of approximately 50,000 tonnes of wood pellets onboard a Supramax vessel to the port of Aarhus, Denmark.

Following the transhipment to Aarhus, eight smaller vessels were used to perform a ship-to-ship operation, discharging the wood pellets directly from the Supramax vessel onto the smaller vessels, which then transported the cargo to its final destination outside of Copenhagen.

With this solution, the customer only needed to conduct one voyage from the U.S. to Denmark using one Supramax vessel, instead of having to conduct eight voyages with smaller vessels.

NORDEN was thereby able to help the customer save costs, and at the same time lower the potential emissions substantially.

Ports Cargo Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

Copyright AA+W/AdobeStock

Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound
© Timon / Adobe Stock

Gas Starts to Flow to Freeport LNG Export Plant
© InfinitumProdux / Adobe Stock

Baltic Dry Index Near Multi-year Low
© valdisskudre / Adobe Stock

CHS, Cargill JV to Export Grains via Houston Terminal
Image courtesy Valenciaport

Valenciaport Containerized Freight Index Closes Down
© Olivia / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Grain Deal Unlikely to Include New Ports in Near...


Trending Logistics News

© WhataWin / Adobe Stock

1,000 Ships Affected by Cyber Attack on DNV's ShipManager...
Maritime Security
MAN ES will start testing on its ammonia engine in Copenhagen in Q1 2023. Images courtesy MAN ES

MAN ES: Moving Forward on Ammonia Engines
Marine Propulsion

Interview

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Insight

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

Video

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Logistics News

Port of Oakland launches 2023 Summer College Internship Program

Port of Oakland launches 2023 Summer College Internship Program

Poroy named CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems

Poroy named CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems

Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound

Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound

VIDEO: Liebherr Debuts Lift Height Extension of STS in Australia

VIDEO: Liebherr Debuts Lift Height Extension of STS in Australia

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News