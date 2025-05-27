Subscribe
Search

Baltic Index Nits Near Two-Week Low

May 27, 2025

© Adobe Stock/Tada Images - stock.adobe.com
© Adobe Stock/Tada Images - stock.adobe.com

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell to a near two-week low on Tuesday on reduced demand for all vessel segments.

* The main index, which monitors rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, lost 44 points, or 3.3%, to 1,296, its lowest since May 14.

* The capesize index was down 91 points, or 4.8%, at 1,809.

* Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $752 to $15,005.

* Iron ore futures fell for a third straight session amid renewed market talk of crude steel production cuts in top consumer China, which has long been plagued by overcapacity. 

* The panamax index fell 38 points, or 3%, to 1,208, its lowest level in more than a month.

* Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain, receded $349 to $10,869.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index dipped 9 points to 974, its lowest in more than two weeks.

(Reuters/Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Cargo Dry Bulk Freight rates

Related Logistics News

Image Credit: Intelatus Global Partners

Fortescue Green Pioneer: Proving Ground for Ammonia as...
Italian energy group Edison said on Wednesday it received the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from U.S. firm Venture Global. Credit: Adobe Stock/bikemp

Edison Receives First Delivery of US LNG From Venture...
The number of vessels that passed through the Panama Canal rose to an average of 34 per day for a total of 1,021 transits last month, from an average of 33.7 per day in March. Credit: Adobe Stock/SL-Photography

Panama Canal Vessel Transits Increase to 34 Per Day in...
Shipping group Maersk said on Thursday container volumes plunged 30-40% between the U.S. in China in April as a trade war erupted between the world's top economies, and warned a protracted dispute could shrink global volumes this year. Credit: Adobe Stock/Björn Wylezich

Maersk Warns Global Container Volumes Could Drop Due to...
U.S. container imports surged in April as companies raced to avoid President Donald Trump's tariffs.Credit: Adobe Stock/hodim

Near-Record US Container Imports in April Expected to Snap...
Source: The Donkey Sanctuary

Swire Shipping Bans Carriage of Donkey Skins

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Police Bust Cocaine Gang

Police Bust Cocaine Gang

Guinea Bauxite Sockpile Nears 2 Million Tons as Export Suspension Continues

Guinea Bauxite Sockpile Nears 2 Million Tons as Export Suspension Continues

Orders For US-Manufactured Goods Drop In Light of Tariff Uncertainty

Orders For US-Manufactured Goods Drop In Light of Tariff Uncertainty

Baltic Index Nits Near Two-Week Low

Baltic Index Nits Near Two-Week Low

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Shein warned of fines by EU in consumer protection probe
Wall Street Journal, May 27,
Eni and GIP in negotiations for the sale of 49.99% carbon capture unit