Shipbuilding: ONE Singapore Joins the Fleet

June 17, 2025

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) announced today the naming of ONE Singapore, the sixth vessel in a series of 20 ammonia/methanol ready container vessels. Image courtesy ONE
Ocean Network Express (ONE) named the 13,900-TEU ONE Singapore, the sixth vessel in a series of 20 ammonia/methanol ready container vessels. The naming ceremony took place at the Hiroshima Shipyard of Imabari Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. in Japan, marking another milestone in ONE's fleet expansion program.

"Today's naming of ONE Singapore signifies further progress in our fleet expansion strategy," said Jeremy Nixon, CEO, ONE. "This vessel, carrying the name of our global headquarters city, symbolizes our strong connection to Singapore's vibrant maritime ecosystem. As we deploy this vessel into service, we continue to build upon ONE’s strong commitment to Singapore, in its prime position as the leading global international maritime center."

