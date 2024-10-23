Subscribe
Did You Know? TOP 5 Vulnerabilities Exploited by Ransomware Groups

October 23, 2024

Copyright James Thew/AdobeStock

Cyber Security in the maritime and offshore energy space has come front and center, with new Cyber Security rules expected soon from the U.S. Coast Guard.

How will these new rules impact your bottom line? If you are in New Orleans on November 13, 2024, sign up now for a free lunch and moderated conference discussion on new United States Coast Guard (USCG) cyber security rules and their impact on the vessel owner/operators, OEMs and shipyards. Featured speakers include:

  • Rear Admiral Wayne R. Arguin Jr., Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy (CG-5P), U.S. Coast Guard
  • Dain Detillier, Executive VP – LNG Operations, Harvey Gulf, LLC
  • Stewart Alpert, Chief Information Security Officer & Head of Technology, Hornblower Group 
  • Angeliki Zisimatou, Director, Cybersecurity, American Bureau of Shipping
  • Phillip Bannerman, VP Sales Americas, Marlink

  • Click here to sign up for free to the November 13 Cyber Security Event in New Orleans.

During the first half of the year, Marlink’s Security Operations Center actively monitored more than 1800 vessels across the maritime industry, including cargo ships, cruise liners, research vessels, superyachts, tankers, and offshore support vessels.

According the SOC report, during the first half of 2024 ransomware actors conducted attacks that exploited the following product vulnerabilities:

TOP 5 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities by Ransomware Groups

  • Microsoft SharePoint Server
    (CVE-2023-29357)
    (CVE-2023-24955)

  • Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile
    (EPMM) and MobileIron Core
    (CVE-2023-35082)

  • ConnectWise ScreenConnect
    (CVE-2024-1709)

  • Cisco Adaptive Security
    Appliance (ASA) and Firepower
    Threat Defence (FTD)
    (CVE-2020-3259)

  • Fortinet FortiClient EMS
    (CVE-2023-48788)


Technology Industry News Cyber Security Conference

Did You Know? TOP 5 Vulnerabilities Exploited by Ransomware Groups

