Subscribe
Search

Liebherr Launches LiSIM ROS Simulator for Remote Operator Training

October 2, 2025

© Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd
© Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd has introduced the LiSIM ROS, a crane simulator designed specifically for Remote Operator Station (ROS) controlled ship-to-shore container cranes. Developed by Liebherr team, LiSIM ROS accurately simulates load sway, load response, and moment of inertia, so that when operators transition to a real crane, they are fully prepared from day one.

From crane start-up and shutdown to container handling on deck, in the hold, and during hatch cover operations, the LiSIM ROS mirrors the workflow of STS operations. This helps operators build genuine muscle memory and operational familiarity, creating a seamless transition from simulator to crane. Different vessels and terminal scenarios are included, delivering an authentic experience.

Beyond initial training, LiSIM ROS supports a continuous pipeline of skilled operators, from recruitment through retention. Potential operators can be identified and up skilled quickly in a safe, cost-effective environment. Once trained, operators can refine their skills, practice various load handling scenarios, and take structured refresher courses over time. 

Training sessions can be carried out at any time without taking cranes out of service, providing safe, standardized and effective operator development. Training costs per driver are significantly reduced compared with conventional approaches, while operating costs are a tiny fraction of live crane training.

The instructor station features dual screens, a 3D controller, and a drone-like 360° view that allows every movement to be observed in real time. The simulator’s practical exercises are designed to reflect real world challenges, whilst scenarios can be customized and difficulty adjusted.

With the LiSIM Driver Analysis, every move is recorded and quantified. This removes uncertainty and provides clear, measurable results that show how each operator is performing. Instructors can assess the effectiveness of the training program, while also monitoring the skills, strengths, and progression of individual trainees. 

LiSIM ROS is available now for terminals worldwide.

Technology Cranes Terminal Operating Systems (TOS) Maritime Training

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy PERC

As Energy Reliability Concerns Mount, Material Handling...
Image courtesy IMO

Training Seafarers on Alt Fuels Focus of IMO
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

US LNG Exports Hit Record High
This year's 60 MaritimeONE scholars come from diverse academic backgrounds including business administration, maritime studies, mathematical sciences, mechanical engineering, naval architecture and marine engineering, and more. © Singapore Maritime Foundation

Singapore Maritime Foundation Hosts MaritimeONE...
(L to R): SeMin Kim; ABS Senior Manager, Business Development; Joshua Divin; ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development; Hong-Ryeul Ryu, HD HHI Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; and Byounghun Kwon, HD KSOE Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Research Lab, at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy. Image courtesy ABS

ABS AIP for Electric Propulsion Container Ship
© Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Training Simulators Boost...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Court Rules on DP World Djibouti Case

Court Rules on DP World Djibouti Case

Liebherr Launches LiSIM ROS Simulator for Remote Operator Training

Liebherr Launches LiSIM ROS Simulator for Remote Operator Training

As Energy Reliability Concerns Mount, Material Handling Professionals Urged to “Prepare with Propane”

As Energy Reliability Concerns Mount, Material Handling Professionals Urged to “Prepare with Propane”

Svanehoj Acquires KOHO Kompressorsysteme

Svanehoj Acquires KOHO Kompressorsysteme

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

NTSB and FAA will investigate crashes of two Amazon drones
France arrests the captain and first officer of a detained tanker believed to be part Russia's "shadow fleet"
UK Jews already facing rising antisemitism