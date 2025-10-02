Liebherr Launches LiSIM ROS Simulator for Remote Operator Training

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd has introduced the LiSIM ROS, a crane simulator designed specifically for Remote Operator Station (ROS) controlled ship-to-shore container cranes. Developed by Liebherr team, LiSIM ROS accurately simulates load sway, load response, and moment of inertia, so that when operators transition to a real crane, they are fully prepared from day one.

From crane start-up and shutdown to container handling on deck, in the hold, and during hatch cover operations, the LiSIM ROS mirrors the workflow of STS operations. This helps operators build genuine muscle memory and operational familiarity, creating a seamless transition from simulator to crane. Different vessels and terminal scenarios are included, delivering an authentic experience.

Beyond initial training, LiSIM ROS supports a continuous pipeline of skilled operators, from recruitment through retention. Potential operators can be identified and up skilled quickly in a safe, cost-effective environment. Once trained, operators can refine their skills, practice various load handling scenarios, and take structured refresher courses over time.

Training sessions can be carried out at any time without taking cranes out of service, providing safe, standardized and effective operator development. Training costs per driver are significantly reduced compared with conventional approaches, while operating costs are a tiny fraction of live crane training.

The instructor station features dual screens, a 3D controller, and a drone-like 360° view that allows every movement to be observed in real time. The simulator’s practical exercises are designed to reflect real world challenges, whilst scenarios can be customized and difficulty adjusted.

With the LiSIM Driver Analysis, every move is recorded and quantified. This removes uncertainty and provides clear, measurable results that show how each operator is performing. Instructors can assess the effectiveness of the training program, while also monitoring the skills, strengths, and progression of individual trainees.

LiSIM ROS is available now for terminals worldwide.