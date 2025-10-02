Training Seafarers on Alt Fuels Focus of IMO

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is stepping up efforts to prepare seafarers for shipping’s energy transition, to help ensure personnel are properly trained to work safely on ships using zero or near-zero emission fuels, in line with the IMO's revised strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

IMO has issued Generic interim guidelines on training for seafarers on ships using alternative fuels and new technologies (STCW 7/ Circ. 25). The guidelines set out an international framework for the development and approval of training of seafarers serving on all ships using alternative fuels and new technologies.

Fuel- and technology- specific interim training guidelines - including for methyl/ethyl alcohol, ammonia, hydrogen, LPG, battery-powered ships and fuel cells - are also being developed. They will be considered by the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping in February 2026 (HTW 12).

These guidelines are expected to form the basis for mandatory requirements for seafarer training under the revised 1978 STCW Convention Code, currently under review to support decarbonisation, digitalisation and other developments.

Along with regulations, IMO is expanding its support to Member States. Examples of ongoing initiatives include: