As Energy Reliability Concerns Mount, Material Handling Professionals Urged to “Prepare with Propane”

As concern for energy stability surges nationwide, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) celebrates National Propane Day by encouraging material handling professionals to explore propane as a reliable, on-site energy solution that can support greater peace of mind in uncertain times.

October 7 marks the fourth annual National Propane Day, and this year’s theme, “Prepare with Propane,” is a reminder of propane’s dependability when other systems may fail. A recent report from the U.S. Department of Energy warns that blackouts in the United States could increase 100-fold by 2030 as the electric grid struggles to meet growing demand. For nationwide supply chains — from ports to warehouses to last-mile delivery fleets — propane provides unmatched energy reliability, allowing continuous operation independent from vulnerable electrical grids.

“Supply chains can’t afford to miss a beat, especially in an uncertain economic environment,” said Jim Bunsey, senior manager of material handling business development at PERC. “For material handling operations, grid disruptions caused by increased demand and severe weather pose a major threat. Propane power gives operations peace of mind and an unmatched level of resiliency against power outages, from powering forklifts and terminal tractors to providing backup generator power.”

Propane equipment has been a staple in material handling operations for decades, and for good reason. Propane is not only dependable, but also clean, producing up to 96 percent fewer nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions than diesel. It offers lower fuel and maintenance costs, supports better air quality, and ensures more consistent operational uptime.

In addition to propane-powered equipment like forklifts and terminal tractors, propane is also helping electric fleets become more resilient with propane-powered EV charging systems. Powered by a propane generator, and in some cases wind and solar, these off-grid charging solutions can be installed in remote locations, disaster zones, or depots without permanent infrastructure ensuring vehicles stay charged even when the grid is down.

Now in its fourth year, National Propane Day is not only a celebration of propane’s energy benefits, but also a moment to recognize the propane professionals who make cleaner supply chains possible.

“From bobtail delivery drivers who make sure customers have energy when they need it to propane service technicians that keep forklifts and terminal tractors operating safely, National Propane Day is also a celebration of them,” Bunsey said. “We depend on these professionals to keep clean, efficient material handling operations running every day. And their dedication is what helps fleets stay prepared, no matter what challenges come their way.”

