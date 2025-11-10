Subscribe
Search

Ocean-Based Carbon Capture for Commercial Vessels

November 10, 2025

Image courtesy CALCAREA Inc. and AURELIA Design B.V.
Image courtesy CALCAREA Inc. and AURELIA Design B.V.

CALCAREA Inc. and AURELIA Design B.V. entered into a collaboration to bring ocean-based carbon capture technology to the maritime sector. The partnership combines CALCAREA’s unique carbon removal process with AURELIA’s experience in green ship design and e-systems integration.

At the heart of the collaboration is CALCAREA’s limestone weathering technology — a system that accelerates a natural process where carbon dioxide (CO₂) reacts with limestone and seawater, transforming it into stable bicarbonates safely stored in the ocean. The approach offers a nature-based, permanent, and infrastructure-light solution to CO₂ capture and sequestration, ideal for maritime applications where seawater is readily available and continuously circulated.
 
The companies aim to develop a next-generation bulk carrier, fully integrating the CALCAREA reactor and supporting systems into the vessel architecture. AURELIA will lead the naval architecture, system integration, and class compliance engineering, ensuring the technology can operate efficiently and safely in real ship conditions without effecting cargo capacity.

The study includes analysis of seawater flow dynamics, intake and discharge configurations, and hull shape, to maintain performance while minimizing fuel impact. The design will serve as the foundation for a scalable and class-ready newbuild platform.

“We see shipping as one of the most natural environments for large-scale carbon removal,” said Pierre Forin, Co-founder and CTO of CALCAREA. “Ships operate surrounded by seawater — the very medium our process uses. Partnering with AURELIA allows us to bridge science and engineering, and turn our technology into a deployable maritime system.”

“What makes this collaboration exciting is that it’s not just another retrofit — it’s a new generation of clean ship design built around a truly regenerative technology,” said Raffaele Frontera, Founder and CEO of AURELIA. “CALCAREA brings a breakthrough CO₂ capture process, and AURELIA brings the design and system expertise to make it practical, class-compliant, and ready for industry adoption.”

The Phase 0 Feasibility and Concept Study is now underway and will be followed by further engineering and validation phases as the technology advances toward Approval in Principle (AiP) and demonstration.

Technology Shipbuilding Ship Design Carbon Capture Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/JosephRUle

Brazilian Plants Approved to Export Sorghum, Grains to...
copyright be free/AdobeStock

Fincantieri inks Pact to Build Cruise Ship for Regent...
© eyewave / Adobe Stock

Trump Administration Seeks to Negotiate with China on...
Image courtesy Anglo-Eastern Univan Group i

Anglo-Eastern Debuts Methanol Bunkering Simulator, Courses
© AST Networks

AST Networks Unveils MODULA Connectivity Solution
© Concordia Damen

Concordia Damen Begins Refit Project for Reederei Deymann...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Brazilian Plants Approved to Export Sorghum, Grains to China

Brazilian Plants Approved to Export Sorghum, Grains to China

Fincantieri inks Pact to Build Cruise Ship for Regent Seven Seas

Fincantieri inks Pact to Build Cruise Ship for Regent Seven Seas

Ocean-Based Carbon Capture for Commercial Vessels

Ocean-Based Carbon Capture for Commercial Vessels

Cattle Ship Delayed in Turkey

Cattle Ship Delayed in Turkey

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Klook, a travel booking platform, has reported a robust growth in revenue during its US IPO.
The volatility of crypto treasury tokens is stoked by the pivot towards fringe tokens.
Bloomberg News reports that Verizon wants to raise $10 billion through bond sales to fund the Frontier deal.