Fully Automated Multilevel Vehicle Parking System to Be Constructed at the Port of Zeebrugge

On September 15, International Car Operators N.V. (ICO), a wholly owned subsidiary of the NYK Group, obtained formal approval from the Belgian government for the construction of a fully automated multi-level parking facility at its finished vehicle terminal in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium. This facility will be the first of its kind at a European finished vehicle terminal.

The project aims to enhance operational efficiency and cut GHG emissions, thereby contributing to the development of the automotive supply chain in Europe in the most environmentally friendly way.

ICO’s current vehicle terminal is among the largest in the world and boasts the largest cargo handling capacity in Europe. The facility presently has flat parking surfaces spanning 250 hectares with a combined capacity of approximately 75,000 vehicles.

The construction of this new, automated multi-level parking system on a 2.5-hectare footprint will add approximately 10,000 parking spaces. This expansion will enable ICO to increase its annual vehicle handling capacity from 2.5 million to 3 million units, positioning the facility to accommodate the growth of the European automotive market.

Additionally, the multilevel parking system offers enhanced efficiency and flexibility. Rather than requiring drivers to manually maneuver vehicles, the automated system enables drivers to simply activate an entrance device, after which the technology relocates vehicles within the multi-level garage. This automation minimizes risks of human error and bolsters the safety of cargo operations.

In addition, all cargo-handling machinery in the new facility will be powered by electricity generated from wind turbines installed at the terminal. Furthermore, the terminal’s close proximity to ship-berthing positions reduces the driving distance between the parking facility and the vessels, contributing to a reduction in GHG emissions.