Subscribe
Search

Fuel Transition: 534 'Alt Fuel' Containerships on Order

September 18, 2025

Source: BIMCO
Source: BIMCO

“As of end August 2025, 534 container ships are on order which will be able to use alternative fuels upon delivery. These represent 53% of ships on order and 77% of the TEU,” says Niels Rasmussen, Chief Shipping Analyst at BIMCO.

In addition to these alternatively-fuelled ships, the order book also includes 321 ships that will use heavy fuel and another 155 ships that will be delivered ready for a future conversion to alternative fuels.

Alternative fuels have proven particularly popular for the largest ships while orders for smaller alternatively-fuelled ships lag behind. For ships with 8,000 TEU capacity or more, 81% of the ships and 85% of the TEU capacity on order are for alternatively-fuelled ships.

“Despite an increase in orders for alternatively-fuelled ships in recent years, the other three main shipping sectors still lag behind the container sector in this respect. In the bulker, crude tanker and product tanker sectors, alternatively-fuelled ships only make up only respectively 8%, 17% and 9% of the ships on order,” says Rasmussen.

There can be several reasons why the bulker and tanker sectors still order comparatively fewer alternatively-fuelled ships. However, it seems likely that the prevalence of smaller operators in those sectors may negatively impact orders, whereas the container sector is controlled by a few large companies.

LNG remains the most popular alternative fuel, with LNG-fuelled ships now accounting for two-thirds of all alternatively-fuelled ships on order. In comparison, methanol-fuelled ships represent 31% of the total. While methanol led alternative fuel orders in 2023, it has since been overtaken by LNG.

The shift back towards LNG highlights a key concern when contracting alternatively-fuelled ships: availability of fuel. While the technology to build ships capable of low carbon operation is available, the availability of the fuel needed appears to be lagging behind. LNG is currently available mainly as a carbon fuel but could in future increasingly become available as a low carbon biofuel or e-fuel.

“Assuming that none of the alternatively-fuelled ships in operation are recycled, the container fleet in 2030 will include 837 alternatively-fuelled ships with 10.9 million TEU capacity once all the ships in the order book have been delivered. That could equal more than 25% of all the container capacity in operation by then,” says Rasmussen.

Shipbuilding Containerships Alternative Fuels

Related Logistics News

© Stena Line

Stena Line welcomes Stena Futura onto Belfast-Heysham...
© SHUTTER DIN / Adobe Stock

South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Eyes Acquisition of US...
Copyright Moofushi/AdobeStock

China's Hold on Global Ports focus of Trump Administration
Eirik Ovrum, lead author of the report (Source: DNV)

DNV 2050 Forecast Points to New Fuel Supply Challenges
Image courtesy SunStone Maritime Group A/S

SunStone Expedition Cruise Vessel Delivered to Aurora
(Credit: Hanwha Group)

Hanwha Pledges $5B to Upgrade Philly Shipyard’s Capacity

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

MELTRIC Introduces the P66 Industrial Plug and Receptacle

MELTRIC Introduces the P66 Industrial Plug and Receptacle

Port Houston Maintains Steady Growth in Q3

Port Houston Maintains Steady Growth in Q3

Fuel Transition: 534 'Alt Fuel' Containerships on Order

Fuel Transition: 534 'Alt Fuel' Containerships on Order

Major Colombian Container Terminal Orders 25 Konecranes RTGs and 10 Retrofits

Major Colombian Container Terminal Orders 25 Konecranes RTGs and 10 Retrofits

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Oneworld Alliance looks to India as a partner in its expansion.
Two British teens arrested over cyberattack on London Transport
Top shipping players call for a rethink of UN Ship Fuel Emissions Deal