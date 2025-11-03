Concordia Damen Begins Refit Project for Reederei Deymann Cargo Vessel

Concordia Damen has received a new contract from Reederei Deymann, one of Germany’s largest inland shipping companies, for the extensive refit of a dry cargo vessel Hirschhorn. The vessel recently arrived at the Concordia Damen yard in Werkendam, where the transformation project has now started.

The refit involves the complete renewal of the aft ship. Originally equipped with a single engine, single propeller shaft and an outdated living and wheelhouse arrangement, the vessel will undergo a transformation at Concordia Damen’s yard in Werkendam.

The aft section will be cut off in front of the accommodation to replace the old configuration with a twin-shaft propulsion system powered by two new, fuel-efficient diesel-electric 630 KWE engines.

In addition, the accommodation and wheelhouse will be completely rebuilt, offering greater comfort, improved ergonomics and visibility, and compliance with modern operational standards.

The refit will extend the vessel’s lifetime, enhance propulsion efficiency and reliability, and reduce fuel consumption and emissions. In addition, the new configuration enables the vessel to sail in shallow water conditions.