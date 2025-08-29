Subscribe
Search

Vattenfall Secures Dutch Base to Support Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

August 29, 2025

(Credit: Vattenfall)
(Credit: Vattenfall)

Vattenfall has signed a deal with EMS Maritime Offshore (EMO) to establish an operations and maintenance (O&M) base in the Dutch port of Eemshaven to support construction and operation of its planned Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms, which will become Germany’s largest offshore wind project.

The site will provide direct access for service operation vessels (SOVs) and crew transfer vessels (CTVs), reducing travel times to the German North Sea exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Vattenfall said shorter routes will cut fuel use and emissions while improving efficiency and safety.

EMO plans to start construction of the operations building later in 2025. The project will include warehouse and workshop areas, outdoor storage space, as well as limited office space.

Vattenfall will lease the building on a long-term basis, with completion scheduled for October 2026.

In addition, EMO will support regular port calls under a parallel service contract, handling SOVs with various services. Smaller CTV units will be serviced via EMO’s own floating jetty on its premises.

Construction of the Nordlicht 1 project will begin in 2026, with commissioning of the first turbines of the wind farm scheduled for autumn 2027. Full operations are expected to begin in 2028.

In 2024, contracts had already been awarded to Vestas for the supply of state-of-the-art wind turbines, to Havfram for low-carbon transport and installation services, and to TKF for the delivery of inter-array cables.

 “The new operations base in Eemshaven is an important component to ensure that Nordlicht can be commissioned efficiently and in a climate-friendly manner thanks to shorter travel times,” said Cyril Moss, Project Director for Nordlicht at Vattenfall.

“We are very pleased to have gained Vattenfall as another major offshore partner for our site in Eemshaven. This enables us to make an important contribution to the energy transition by sustainably securing and further strengthening the relevant services in the logistics chain,” added Managing Director Marcel Diekmann.

Ports Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Logistics News

© Port Milwaukee

Port Milwaukee to Break Ground on South Shore Cruise Dock
(Credit: Hanwha Group)

Hanwha Pledges $5B to Upgrade Philly Shipyard’s Capacity
© TKalinovskaya / Adobe Stock

Shallowing of Caspian Sea Impacts Oil Trade
Source: SC Ports (Photo: John Smoak)

Melvin Resigns as President of South Carolina Ports...
© Nicola78/Wirestock Creators / Adobe Stock

Panama Canal to Launch Tender for Two New Ports
(Credit: Global Energy Group)

Mitsui, MOL Buy Port of Nigg and Energy Firms from Global...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Eighth Island Class Vessel Joins BC Ferries

Eighth Island Class Vessel Joins BC Ferries

Vattenfall Secures Dutch Base to Support Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Vattenfall Secures Dutch Base to Support Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Tanker Vessel Market Bends Under Supply and Demand Strains

Tanker Vessel Market Bends Under Supply and Demand Strains

Port Milwaukee to Break Ground on South Shore Cruise Dock

Port Milwaukee to Break Ground on South Shore Cruise Dock

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Norway's gas network enters peak maintenance as it prepares for winter duty
India extends IndiGo's leasing agreement with Turkish Airlines
Delivery Hero is committed to Spanish company Glovo