Subscribe
Search

ABS AIP for Electric Propulsion Container Ship

September 10, 2025

(L to R): SeMin Kim; ABS Senior Manager, Business Development; Joshua Divin; ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development; Hong-Ryeul Ryu, HD HHI Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; and Byounghun Kwon, HD KSOE Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Research Lab, at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy. Image courtesy ABS
(L to R): SeMin Kim; ABS Senior Manager, Business Development; Joshua Divin; ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development; Hong-Ryeul Ryu, HD HHI Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; and Byounghun Kwon, HD KSOE Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Research Lab, at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy. Image courtesy ABS

At Gastech 2025, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS for its concept design of a 16,000 TEU container ship with an electric propulsion system.

ABS completed design reviews based on class requirements, analyzing the power system including key elements such as power generation, power conversion and propulsion motors.

“ABS, HD KSOE and HHI share a commitment to leveraging our combined resources and expertise to advance electrical applications in the maritime industry. This AIP is a milestone achievement, and we are proud to work alongside KSOE and HHI to help safely integrate electric propulsion technologies into large seagoing vessels,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development.

Byoung-Hun Kwon, head of the HD KSOE Electrification Center, said: “This achievement represents a strategic step toward meeting the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 carbon-neutral target. We will continue to strengthen the trust of global shipping companies by developing eco-friendly and high-efficiency ship technologies at the group level.”

The AIP represents the culmination of the project’s first phase of development. HD Hyundai plans to advance to a second phase in 2026, applying energy storage systems and high-efficiency propulsion drives to further accelerate the commercialization of zero-carbon ship technologies.

Technology Shipbuilding Classification AIP Container Shipping Electric Propulsion

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/pitb_1

US Container Imports Rise in August
© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

World Shipping Council Concerned About Dangerous Goods...
Source: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Takes Delivery of Hopper Dredge
© Tom Nast - stock.adobe.com

US Container Imports Might See July Peak
Copyright MDSAZIB/AdobeStock

Uncle Sam is Watching: Package Trackers Aim to Sniff Out...

Robert Allan to Design All Electric Tug for Tianjin Port

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

ABS AIP for Electric Propulsion Container Ship

ABS AIP for Electric Propulsion Container Ship

US Container Imports Rise in August

US Container Imports Rise in August

Stena Bulk Appoints Seasystems as Exclusive Global Partner for Jettyless LNG Technology

Stena Bulk Appoints Seasystems as Exclusive Global Partner for Jettyless LNG Technology

PortXL Announces 2025 Cohort

PortXL Announces 2025 Cohort

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Zelenskiy, a Ukrainian official, says that at least eight drones were used to target Poland during the Russian attack
Officials say that floods in Bali, Indonesia have killed at least six people.
Quotes-Western leaders denounce Russia for drones infiltrating Polish airspace