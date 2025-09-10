ABS AIP for Electric Propulsion Container Ship

At Gastech 2025, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS for its concept design of a 16,000 TEU container ship with an electric propulsion system.

ABS completed design reviews based on class requirements, analyzing the power system including key elements such as power generation, power conversion and propulsion motors.

“ABS, HD KSOE and HHI share a commitment to leveraging our combined resources and expertise to advance electrical applications in the maritime industry. This AIP is a milestone achievement, and we are proud to work alongside KSOE and HHI to help safely integrate electric propulsion technologies into large seagoing vessels,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development.

Byoung-Hun Kwon, head of the HD KSOE Electrification Center, said: “This achievement represents a strategic step toward meeting the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 carbon-neutral target. We will continue to strengthen the trust of global shipping companies by developing eco-friendly and high-efficiency ship technologies at the group level.”

The AIP represents the culmination of the project’s first phase of development. HD Hyundai plans to advance to a second phase in 2026, applying energy storage systems and high-efficiency propulsion drives to further accelerate the commercialization of zero-carbon ship technologies.



